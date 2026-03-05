Stella McCartney marks Year of the Horse with equestrian Paris Fashion Week show

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Models present creations by designer Stella McCartney as part of her Fall/Winter 2026/2027 Women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week on March 4.

PARIS - Stella McCartney, known for her commitment to animal rights and sustainability, put horses at the centre of her eponymous brand’s Paris Fashion Week show set in a riding hall in Paris’ Bois de Boulogne.

Five black horses and five white horses charged in and began performing an intricate equestrian choreography, walking in circles and weaving around each other, before the first models emerged on an oval catwalk surrounding the sandy ring.

The winter 2026 collection continued the equestrian theme, with thigh-high riding boots, and suit trousers or jeans fashioned into stirrup pants and paired with bright preppy sweatshirts.

“There’s a lot of new innovations in the show,” McCartney told Reuters in an interview after the show. “Everything’s plant-based, vegan, so there are no animal glues, there’s no dead animals.

“That’s why I always like to sort of remind people and celebrate and bring animals into the conversation,” the English designer added, saying the show also honoured the Lunar New Year of the Horse.

A model presents a creation by designer Stella McCartney as part of her Fall/Winter 2026/2027 Women's ready-to-wear collection show on March 4. PHOTO: REUTERS

Dresses and skirts covered in plastic-free sequins featured hip bustles, pleats and bows, while multicoloured crochet scarves provided a pop of colour to tailored suits.

Stella McCartney, founded 25 years ago, became fully independent once more in 2025 after McCartney bought the minority stake held by LVMH back from the luxury group. REUTERS