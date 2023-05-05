State of the art in Dr Sue Anne Toh’s home

This article first appeared in Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The April 2023 issue is out on newsstands now.

SINGAPORE – To say that Dr Sue Anne Toh is an art lover would be an understatement.

Framed and lined up on walls and stairways, sitting atop chests and sideboards, leaning against large windows, her art collection is best described as everything, everywhere, all at once.

But make no mistake. While her home boasts an impressive collection of Singaporean art ranging from paintings by Chen Wen Hsi to pottery by Iskandar Jalil, it is far from being a stuffy museum.

Instead, her three-storey house in Newton, which sits on 5,000 sq ft of land, has a relaxed, breezy feel, with the art pieces – including Chinese ink paintings and large-form sculptures – thoughtfully curated and fitting in seamlessly with the chic furnishings and lush landscaping.

Dr Toh lives here with her husband, Steven, who works in finance; her two children, aged 10 and 13; and two dogs.

They moved to this property in December 2020, having lived previously in a conservation house in Cairnhill.

The main reason for the move was to have a personalised space that could properly house all their art, especially the larger pieces which needed wall space.

She told her architect, Mr Jonathan Quek of RT+Q Architects, that she wanted to see either “greenery or water from every corner of the home and every window she looked out of”.

Such is the couple’s eye for detail that even the lap pool outside the living room is a veritable art piece – a bonsai tree framed dramatically by a moon-gate feature wall, their architect’s signature that adds a Zen-like feel to the space.

Creating an oasis of calm was central to the design brief.