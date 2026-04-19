Star Awards 2026: 10 eye-catching looks from the red carpet

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The Straits Times rounds up the night’s best looks and best efforts at Mediacorp's Star Awards red carpet.

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SINGAPORE – There was a sustained campaign to bring sexy back at the 31st Star Awards on April 19.

Local Chinese entertainment’s biggest night out saw men fleeing the penguin colony en masse, tossing stuffy undershirts for chest-flashing looks and more daring colours.

Women overwhelmingly went for sheer or short skirts, dangerous necklines, bare backs and waist cut-outs, walking a high exposure tightrope that – kudos to them – never tipped into gracelessness.

The parade of skin was a gear shift from the more stolid affair in 2025 , and a departure from the clean to creative looks currently crowding Hollywood’s red carpets.

A B-plot involved men and their relationship with ties. Some were infatuated, as in Chen Hanwei, who rocked a whole striped stack, paired with aviators; and YES933 DJ Tan Ting Fong, who wrapped a messy bunch under his collar in the manner of an overstuffed drawer.

Others were put off, improvising with scarves like Elvin Ng and Tyler Ten, while James Seah suavely ditched the collar and its tail altogether.

With the high volume of flesh and flash on show, who managed to stand out? The Straits Times rounds up the night’s best looks and best efforts.

Sheila Sim

(From left) Actress Sheila Sim and actor Pierre Png on the red carpet at the Star Awards at Mediacorp on April 19. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

The Emerald Hill (2025) actress was sure to turn heads, being one of the few to arrive covered up and the only one in new Chanel.

She wore a fire-red and black cotton crepe dress from Spring-Summer 2026, creative director Matthieu Blazy’s debut collection that sparked a buying frenzy in Paris in March . Her low skirt swished handsomely as she walked, demonstrating the ease of movement fast becoming a hallmark of Blazy’s Chanel.

Zoe Tay

Actress Zoe Tay on the red carpet at the Star Awards at Mediacorp on April 19. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Ah Jie always gets the memo. Her long Valentino dress would have verged on modest if not for the leg slit allowing for some calf action.

She cleverly finished with Valentino rockstuds, the “it” shoe of the 2010s primed for a comeback. It was seen in the trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 (releasing April 30), on the feet of another screen matriarch, American actress Meryl Streep, who plays fictional fashion editor Miranda Priestly.

Tay’s long bob, and the reprisal of her bangs from 2024, made for perfect styling. Another self-assured look from the Queen of Caldecott Hill, keeping up her decades-long run of Walk of Fame hits.

Desmond Tan

Desmond Tan (left) on the red carpet at the Star Awards at Mediacorp on April 19. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Forget the suit, how about a coat? The Devil Behind The Gate (2025) star must have been the sweatiest of the night in his ankle-grazing, super-shouldered green coat, but we reckon it was worth it.

Sporting a buzz cut, silver bling and built like an anvil for the occasion, Tan’s mono-colour look was completed with a leather tie for a subtle texture clash.

Bonnie Loo

Actress Bonnie Loo (middle) at the Star Awards at Mediacorp on April 19. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Loo somehow managed to channel Princess Leia, Aquamarine and Jolin Tsai in one look. The Malaysia-born actress and singer’s organza two-piece featured a miniskirt with tassels as random as her waist corset. But, hey, she looked great and quite ready to take the stage.

Tasha Low

Tasha Low (right) and Tyler Ten (left) on the red carpet at the Star Awards at Mediacorp on April 19. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

The Emerald Hill (2025) star got plenty of love on the red carpet, winning two popularity awards even before the ceremony. But her sequinned outfit caused some confusion in this reporter’s group chat as everything – from the Miao people of China’s ethnic costume to church windows to fairytale bookjacket – emerged as potential references for her vividly patterned top .

More edifice than dress, methinks, further confused by the addition of a shiny watch. A bold look nonetheless from a commendably risky dresser.

Romeo Tan

Actor Romeo Tan and actress Carrie Wong on the red carpet at the Star Awards at Mediacorp on April 19. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Veteran heart-throb Romeo Tan picked Ralph Lauren for his induction as an All-Time Favourite male artiste at the ceremony, a title accorded to those who achieve 10 wins in the Top 10 Most Popular Artiste awards.

A big night can tempt one into overdressing, but Tan’s suede Western shirt jacket was all rancher chill, without looking sloppy.

He Yingying

He Yingying on the red carpet at the Star Awards at Mediacorp on April 19. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

If He has ever turned a bad look, I’d prefer not to know. The actress is a quiet style icon, following up on her 2024 Audrey Hepburn-esque look with a slinky Ferragamo set, complete with precipitous neckline.

The pants look comfortable, the sash adds interest and the understated hair and make-up assert chic.

Cheryl Chou

Cheryl Chou (left) on the red carpet at the Star Awards at Mediacorp on April 19. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Actress and first-time Star Awards host Chou stunned in white paillettes. The diaphanous dress was paired with Chaumet bling and, mercifully, not spoilt by a watch.

Germaine Tan

Radio DJ Germaine Tan on the red carpet at the Star Awards at Mediacorp on April 19. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

For her maiden Star Awards outing, the 98.7FM DJ pulled out all the stops in a backless dress with liberal fabric cut-outs on the sides, a sheer skirt and plunging neck. All tied together with a bow and Ariana Grande-esque high ponytail. It should have been too much, but Tan carried off the bare-a-lot look.

Zhu Zeliang

(From left) Radio DJ Tan Ting Fong and Zhu Zeliang with other artistes on the red carpet at the Star Awards at Mediacorp on April 19. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

The YES 933 DJ and micro-drama actor Zhu Zeliang came encrusted in sequins. He paired his glittering flared-leg suit with a skinny scarf, see-through shirt and a Tag Heuer watch.

Needless to say, it was a lot, even for a disco, but props to Zhu for not shrinking from a challenge.