Star Awards 2024: Bold or beautiful? The 11 most memorable looks on the red carpet

SINGAPORE – Who says Singaporeans are not daring dressers?
The local awards season often proves this statement wrong, and the attendees at the 2024 Star Awards – which took place at The Theatre at Mediacorp on April 21 – pulled out all the stops.
Jewel tones, sequinned and embellished dresses, and unconventional menswear ensembles shone on the Walk Of Fame red carpet. Several of the younger actors deserved special mention for their gender-bending looks, which added welcome flavour to the usual line-up of classic suits.
On the jewellery front, there were more than a handful of Bulgari Serpenti necklaces glinting prominently on the necks of some stars. Others opted for a discreet Cartier brooch on their suit lapels.
One statement piece is all it takes to tip you into the danger zone, but is also what makes for a commendable look. Be it bold or beautiful, these were the looks that stole the show on local entertainment’s biggest night.
The Bold
Rebecca Lim
Taking a leaf out of fellow actress Xiang Yun’s book in 2023, the new mother rocked a highlighter-worthy, neon-green outfit for her first public appearance since giving birth on Jan 30.
The conservative kaftan-style gown was certainly giving post-partum vibes, but popped on the red carpet and cast Lim in a radiant glow. Talk about putting the “lime” in “limelight”.
Zhong Kun Hua
The YES 933 DJ gave Phua Chu Kang a run for his money in bright yellow boots that anchored an all-black, utilitarian-chic outfit. Somehow, paired with the short shorts and long coat, it works.
Chen Liping
At first glance, the veteran actress’ white feather-lined dress with a floor-sweeping train made her look part feather duster, part swan – but ultimately gets a thumbs up for tastefully framing and showing off her perfectly toned legs.
Zoe Tay
Closing the Walk Of Fame was none other than Ah Jie Zoe Tay, who is known to have delivered some killer Star Awards looks over the years.
The jury is still out on the questionable giant embellishment on her vintage red Tom Ford dress, which, frankly, looks like a graphic you could create on Microsoft Word. But the actress still looked amazing sporting Cartier high jewellery cocktail rings and fresh bangs that took 10 years off.
The Beautiful
Ayden Sng
Whether it is the chic black coat with open lapels or the Bulgari Serpenti necklace in white gold, all roads lead to Sng’s sliver of chest. In a sea of navel-gazing suit ensembles, the newly minted winner of the Most Popular Rising Stars award came out on top. Eyes up here, people.
Chantalle Ng
The Best Actress nominee seems to really like peekaboo outfits that teasingly show some skin.
While in 2023 she raised eyebrows with a shredded chainmail look, this time, she opted for an intricate beaded white overlay atop a white bralette, skirt and edgy knee-high heels. She finished the outfit with a chunky geometric Cartier bracelet, ring and dangling contrast earrings.
He Ying Ying
With her elfin features and new pixie cut, the actress seemed to be channelling British starlet Audrey Hepburn – showing off her svelte figure in a maxi-length, flapper-esque bustier dress.
Elvin Ng
Bandung-gate of 2021 officially went down as an iconic moment in Singapore fashion history, considering how it made Elvin Ng an anticipated one to watch on future red carpets.
There were no shocking red tie-dye suits this year, but the actor still cut a memorable figure – suave and slick in a nude three-piece suit and rosette.
Tasha Low
The rising actress – who is set to star in upcoming blockbuster drama Emerald Hill, a spin-off of TV series The Little Nyonya (2008 to 2009) – was the picture of coquette-core in an all-red, bow-covered dress and matching ribbon-detail earrings.
Nick Teo
Men in skirts can be a tricky look to pull off, but if done well, it turns heads for all the right reasons.
The actor, who is married to actress Hong Ling, played his cards right with an Alexander McQueen leather jacket and skirt ensemble that was refreshing, but still masculine.
Zhang Zetong
His Best Supporting Actor and Most Popular Rising Stars triumphs aside, consider Zhang a rising style star to watch.
His outfit changes throughout the night showed he is not afraid to push the boundaries in fashion – first, with a deconstructed Dolce & Gabbana tux that looked like it had its sleeves ripped off on the red carpet; then a sporty, monochromatic khaki look onstage.