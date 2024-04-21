Star Awards 2024: Bold or beautiful? The 11 most memorable looks on the red carpet

SINGAPORE – Who says Singaporeans are not daring dressers?

The local awards season often proves this statement wrong, and the attendees at the 2024 Star Awards – which took place at The Theatre at Mediacorp on April 21 – pulled out all the stops.

Jewel tones, sequinned and embellished dresses, and unconventional menswear ensembles shone on the Walk Of Fame red carpet. Several of the younger actors deserved special mention for their gender-bending looks, which added welcome flavour to the usual line-up of classic suits.

On the jewellery front, there were more than a handful of Bulgari Serpenti necklaces glinting prominently on the necks of some stars. Others opted for a discreet Cartier brooch on their suit lapels.

One statement piece is all it takes to tip you into the danger zone, but is also what makes for a commendable look. Be it bold or beautiful, these were the looks that stole the show on local entertainment’s biggest night.

The Bold

Rebecca Lim