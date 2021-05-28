Spot the fakes

Trainees and staff at a school in Beijing, China, trying to verify the authenticity of luxury goods such as handbags, watches and even garments. China is the world's biggest market for luxury goods - and their counterfeits - so an expert eye for tell
Trainees and staff at a school in Beijing, China, trying to verify the authenticity of luxury goods such as handbags, watches and even garments. China is the world's biggest market for luxury goods - and their counterfeits - so an expert eye for telling a bona fide Chanel handbag from a bogus one is a skill set in hot demand across the country. China's factories churn out huge quantities of luxury goods, much of which is destined for a domestic market worth about US$620 billion (S$826 billion), according to market research. Now, the second-hand luxury market is also booming as those unwilling to part with thousands of dollars for a handbag seek out the prestige at a discount price. But a vast shadow trade in counterfeits lies in wait for the bargain-hunters. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Trainees and staff at a school in Beijing, China, trying to verify the authenticity of luxury goods such as handbags, watches and even garments. China is the world's biggest market for luxury goods - and their counterfeits - so an expert eye for tell
Trainees and staff at a school in Beijing, China, trying to verify the authenticity of luxury goods such as handbags, watches and even garments. China is the world's biggest market for luxury goods - and their counterfeits - so an expert eye for telling a bona fide Chanel handbag from a bogus one is a skill set in hot demand across the country. China's factories churn out huge quantities of luxury goods, much of which is destined for a domestic market worth about US$620 billion (S$826 billion), according to market research. Now, the second-hand luxury market is also booming as those unwilling to part with thousands of dollars for a handbag seek out the prestige at a discount price. But a vast shadow trade in counterfeits lies in wait for the bargain-hunters.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Trainees and staff at a school in Beijing, China, trying to verify the authenticity of luxury goods such as handbags, watches and even garments. China is the world's biggest market for luxury goods - and their counterfeits - so an expert eye for tell
Trainees and staff at a school in Beijing, China, trying to verify the authenticity of luxury goods such as handbags, watches and even garments. China is the world's biggest market for luxury goods - and their counterfeits - so an expert eye for telling a bona fide Chanel handbag from a bogus one is a skill set in hot demand across the country. China's factories churn out huge quantities of luxury goods, much of which is destined for a domestic market worth about US$620 billion (S$826 billion), according to market research. Now, the second-hand luxury market is also booming as those unwilling to part with thousands of dollars for a handbag seek out the prestige at a discount price. But a vast shadow trade in counterfeits lies in wait for the bargain-hunters. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Trainees and staff at a school in Beijing, China, trying to verify the authenticity of luxury goods such as handbags, watches and even garments. China is the world's biggest market for luxury goods - and their counterfeits - so an expert eye for tell
Participants in a seven-day course organised by the school learn to detect forgeries, value second-hand goods and pick up the skills needed to appraise luxury products. They are usually affluent, but come from a variety of backgrounds, including a former editor of a fashion magazine in Shanghai, a bartender and former counterfeiters, who want to build on existing skills but move to less disreputable work.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Published: 
1 hour ago

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 28, 2021, with the headline ' Spot the fakes'. Subscribe
Topics: 