Spot the fakes

Trainees and staff at a school in Beijing, China, trying to verify the authenticity of luxury goods such as handbags, watches and even garments. China is the world's biggest market for luxury goods - and their counterfeits - so an expert eye for telling a bona fide Chanel handbag from a bogus one is a skill set in hot demand across the country. China's factories churn out huge quantities of luxury goods, much of which is destined for a domestic market worth about US$620 billion (S$826 billion), according to market research. Now, the second-hand luxury market is also booming as those unwilling to part with thousands of dollars for a handbag seek out the prestige at a discount price. But a vast shadow trade in counterfeits lies in wait for the bargain-hunters.

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE