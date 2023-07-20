Sporty from head to toe

This article first appeared in Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The July 2023 issue is out on newsstands now.

SINGAPORE – Stay in top form with sportif accessories, athletic aesthetics and functional elements.

Top it off

Bucket hats are having their moment this season, but winter is coming, so beanies and wicker hats will soon have their time to shine.

For now, here is a head-topper that defies seasons and trends – the baseball cap.

Whether it is embellished with crystals for an elevated street fit or a loud, logo-embroidered version, or simply a minimalist no-frills cap for a bad-hair day, there is one for every wardrobe.

Caps add that street-chic cool to an everyday look or pare down a fancy fit with a sporty edge.

You go, girl