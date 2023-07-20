Sporty from head to toe

This article first appeared in Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The July 2023 issue is out on newsstands now.
SINGAPORE – Stay in top form with sportif accessories, athletic aesthetics and functional elements.
Top it off
Bucket hats are having their moment this season, but winter is coming, so beanies and wicker hats will soon have their time to shine.
For now, here is a head-topper that defies seasons and trends – the baseball cap.
Whether it is embellished with crystals for an elevated street fit or a loud, logo-embroidered version, or simply a minimalist no-frills cap for a bad-hair day, there is one for every wardrobe.
Caps add that street-chic cool to an everyday look or pare down a fancy fit with a sporty edge.
You go, girl
Welcome back, skater girl. This is an aesthetic from the early 2000s that evokes an effortless sense of cool and comfort.
Defined by oversize graphic tees, denims and sneakers, the style has evolved to include snug tops and bralettes worn with versatile chinos and even leather ones, as long as they allow for freedom of movement.
Complete the look with another noughties favourite, the baguette bag, and you will be rocking a look Sk8er Boi’s Canadian singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne would approve of.
A cut above
It is time to show some leg with thigh-high slits. Once flaunted only on red carpets, designers have appropriated this design element for a cheeky peekaboo into people’s everyday lives.
Turn heads in Area’s unexpected yet appealing denim dress with an asymmetric silhouette and giant butterfly applique.
Diesel’s liquid metal pairing worn with sock-shoes definitely has Gen Z’s nod of approval. And Valentino’s intricately embellished knit skirt with three bows is equal parts sweet and sexy.
Street cred
The tracksuit may have been the go-to during the dark days of Covid-19, but ultimately, it is the athlete’s version of a pantsuit that embodies a sense of verve and vigour.
For fresh interpretations, jazz things up in a satin cropped bustier and gold hardware, or opt for leather trousers and chunky platform boots to match the living-large energy of your bold, oversize jacket.
For that athleisure vibe, style your hair into a high ponytail. Headphones are optional.
Cargo collective
Gorpcore, named after the colloquial term for trail mix, is a staple of functional and outdoor gear that has transitioned into the mainstream.
You can style plain cargo trousers with an evergreen camisole and heeled pumps for an effortless everyday look. Or add a futuristic bent by layering a utilitarian jacket over a textured mini.
Looking for hair and make-up styling suggestions? Wear your hair down and keep your make-up fresh. Or opt for a cargo vest and matching drawstring trousers, paired with a bag, beanie and lenses in rose-red hues.
The key to nailing gorpcore? Stick to the basics.
Trail blazers
Like gorpcore, outdoor footwear has moved beyond hiking trails and mountain climbs.
Lightweight, playful and effortless, the Chloe x Teva collaboration got both the fashion crowd and outdoor lovers excited with its practical yet stylish designs.
For feminine and luxurious steppers, look to Dior for its embroidered straps and leather soles while dressed in a billowy frock, or trust Balenciaga for its edgy and chunky sandals, which only those in the know will appreciate.
Add an unexpected and quirky touch to a feminine fit with a sock-sandal combination or make a statement with your off-duty look by wearing denim cut-offs with a playful pair.