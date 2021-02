SINGAPORE - With 1,900 followers on Instagram (@here.is.rae) and over 170,000 followers on Weibo, the mysterious Rae - whose creators are unknown - is a fast-growing virtual influencer.

Last year, she modelled for multi-label brand Monsoon Patrol's campaign for its 2020 collection, and collaborated with sneaker artist and founder of cult label SBTG, Mark Ong, for a capsule collection that sold out in three days.