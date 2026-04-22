Singapore spa and skincare brand Porcelain under provisional liquidation, customers demand refunds

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Porcelain, who has outlets at Paragon (above) and Guoco Tower, announced on April 21 that it is in the midst of the court-appointed process before formal winding up.

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SINGAPORE – Home-grown premium spa and skincare brand Porcelain has entered provisional liquidation, in a shock to its loyal fan base.

The 17-year-old business best known for its facials announced on April 21 that it is in the midst of the court-appointed process before formal winding up.

Disgruntled customers have been leaving complaints on the brand’s Instagram comments section and Google reviews for days, saying they had appointments abruptly cancelled or were unable to contact the spa in the run-up.

Instagram user hsxx15 wrote: “Please show some accountability and basic respect to your paying customers, especially when packages worth thousands are at stake.”

Chatter has now turned to anxiety at getting refunds. Google user C C wrote: “Customers are effectively left in limbo with unused services and no clear path forward.”

Co-founder Pauline Ng, 39, told The Straits Times the business had paused operations since April 2, shuttering its stores and placing staff on no-pay leave as it sought more clarity from shareholders.

Asked why the business is winding down, she said: “It is not a decision I could make alone. I’m a minority shareholder. From the point of view of an entrepreneur-founder who has been doing this for 17 years, it’s like a nightmare that you’re living in.

“There are myriad factors that I’m not at liberty to share.”

She is in early talks with three spa operators to explore the possibility of customers spending their unfulfilled balances there. These are reputable spas that collectively run more than 10 outlets that customers can choose from, she added.

However, given the embryonic nature of the discussions, she cannot make promises now. The issue is “top of mind” for the entrepreneur who founded Porcelain with her mother Jenny Teng in 2009. “We’re currently making sure all records of accounts and package balances are preserved,” she said.

Porcelain employed 35 staff and had two outlets in Paragon and Guoco Tower.

The award-winning brand has had a “long winter”, said Ms Ng. “I think Covid definitely changed the landscape a fair bit. Porcelain recovered strong, but then it got harder and harder. Even through that phase, we tried restructuring, changing our business model to stay competitive over the last four years. It has been very challenging.”

About a year ago, the company brought in a majority investor whom Ms Ng declined to name. But despite efforts from all parties, they could not agree on a way forward, she added.

According to Porcelain’s website, it has operated as a subsidiary of Bellebrise Bio since March 2025, following Bellebrise’s acquisition of a majority shareholding.

Bellebrise Bio is a Singapore-based company incorporated in 2022, with business activities spanning cosmetics retail, brand consultancy, marketing and public relations services.

Said Ms Ng: “I know there are a lot of frustrated and angry customers right now and rightfully so, I acknowledge that. Emotions aside, I’m very focused on not walking away like this. I am focused on making sure the transition is handled with care, within my limited power.”

After 17 years in business, the biggest highlight has been providing a dignified workplace for the breadwinners in her team, she added.

The Straits Times has contacted affected customers for more information.