SINGAPORE - Never in a million years - 12, to be exact - did Mr Nelson Yap, founder of men's fashion label Benjamin Barker, imagine he would one day sell so many T-shirts.

But during the thick of the pandemic, T-shirts and polos were the company's main revenue. Ironic for a company which was once synonymous with tailored suits. Casual wear now makes up half of the business, adds Mr Yap, 39.