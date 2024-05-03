Some like it haute: The boldest and best-dressed belles of the Icon Ball

SINGAPORE – From gravity-defying dresses to stunning headpieces, whimsicality reigned supreme at the 2024 Icon Ball, one of Singapore’s glitziest high-society gala dinners.

Hosted by home-grown Chinese luxury lifestyle magazine Icon to celebrate its 19th anniversary, the dazzling event unfolded at Shangri-La Singapore on April 30 with the theme “Be Iconic, Dare To Stand Out”.

Close to 300 titans and tastemakers – including local celebrities like Fiona Xie, Glenn Yong and Tyler Ten – embraced the opportunity to showcase their most daring and creative looks.

Frederick Lee Couture was the favoured couturier of the Icon Ball, enchanting the crowd with surreal dresses adorned with an explosion of flowers.

Icon’s editor-in-chief Sylvester Ng says: “We wanted the theme this year to raise the bar on the extraordinary, celebrate individuality in all its many creative self-expressions and create a truly outstanding gala event bar none.”

Ng was wearing an embellished tuxedo suit by Versace, paired with a custom feather arm piece by Frederick Lee Couture and Cartier jewellery.