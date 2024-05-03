Some like it haute: The boldest and best-dressed belles of the Icon Ball

SINGAPORE – From gravity-defying dresses to stunning headpieces, whimsicality reigned supreme at the 2024 Icon Ball, one of Singapore’s glitziest high-society gala dinners.
Hosted by home-grown Chinese luxury lifestyle magazine Icon to celebrate its 19th anniversary, the dazzling event unfolded at Shangri-La Singapore on April 30 with the theme “Be Iconic, Dare To Stand Out”.
Close to 300 titans and tastemakers – including local celebrities like Fiona Xie, Glenn Yong and Tyler Ten – embraced the opportunity to showcase their most daring and creative looks.
Frederick Lee Couture was the favoured couturier of the Icon Ball, enchanting the crowd with surreal dresses adorned with an explosion of flowers.
Icon’s editor-in-chief Sylvester Ng says: “We wanted the theme this year to raise the bar on the extraordinary, celebrate individuality in all its many creative self-expressions and create a truly outstanding gala event bar none.”
Ng was wearing an embellished tuxedo suit by Versace, paired with a custom feather arm piece by Frederick Lee Couture and Cartier jewellery.
As usual, the coveted 20 Best Dressed awards were a highlight, and here are eight of The Straits Times’ top picks – all testament to the fact that while money cannot buy happiness, it can commission some spectacular threads.
Carol Loo, 41, housewife
Ms Carol Loo, 41, emerged as a sartorial siren in a striking ensemble by Indonesian designer Harry Halim. The piece, hand-carried to Singapore from Jakarta by her devoted husband, appeared to be a stunning gown in the front, but revealed itself to be practical trousers when viewed from the back.
Known for designs that blur the lines between masculine and feminine, Mr Halim originally tailored this ensemble for a male model, showcasing it in his Spring/Summer 2024 showcase last October.
For Ms Loo, the gown’s bustline was elevated to a decorous decency, ensuring that elegance met edginess without a stitch out of place.
Kelly Keak, 38, entrepreneur
Entrepreneur Kelly Keak turned heads with a mirrored kaftan by local fashion designer Kavita Thulasidas.
“I like this dress because it looks like broken glass and reminds me that not everyone is perfect, including myself,” said Ms Keak, who chose the garment for its message of self-love and reflection, as well as its wearability.
The kaftan’s loose, flowy design ensured comfort was as much a part of her style as the sparkling aesthetic.
Topping off her look was a dramatic headpiece by United States-based milliner George Zamau’l Couture. The feathers added just the right amount of flair to ensure her dress was not the only thing reflecting greatness that night.
Karen Ong-Tan, 43, legal consultant
Not one to shy away from a statement, Ms Karen Ong-Tan remained the uncontested queen of the ball, clinching the Best Dressed title for a second year in a row.
Her fiery, fluffy red ensemble by American fashion maestro Christian Siriano was plucked fresh from the Fall/Winter 2024 runway. Boasting a five-digit price tag, this two-piece marvel was all about unabashed glamour and crafted entirely from hand-sewn tulle.
Bold and voluminous, the dress was topped off with a statement neck piece and cuff from Schiaparelli, and earrings by Paris-based American jeweller Joel Arthur Rosenthal.
Dr Iroshini Chua, 48, medical director
Dr Iroshini Chua took a daring detour from her usual repertoire of grand ball gowns, opting instead for the sleek, sculptural intrigue of “peekaboo” dressing from Spanish couturier Isabel Sanchis.
With strategic drapery that tantalised as much as it concealed, this artful black creation combined drama with a dash of sexiness.
Accessorised with glittering gold accents, her Tom Ford purse and bling from her eponymous label Iroshini Jewellery added just the right amount of sparkle.
As for the undergarments, or the speculated lack thereof, Dr Chua made a light-hearted confession: “My naughtier friends are asking if I’m going commando, but I’m actually wearing stick-on underwear.”
Zanelle Lim, 26, entrepreneur
Giving angels a run for their money with her celestial ensemble was entrepreneur Zanelle Lim, who was clad in a tulle dress which took Australian label Christie Nicole Bridal a whopping eight months to create.
The sheer overlay was embroidered with 3D flowers and delicate white pearl beads, which were also braided in her hair.
“I wanted to blend elegance with simplicity,” said Ms Lim of her attire, with its understated yet striking details.
Sherry Ang, 37, entrepreneur
Entrepreneur Sherry Ang stepped up her game in a chic black-and-white ensemble that, though pulled together at the last minute, radiated effortless elegance.
Her outfit, which paired a Louis Vuitton leather corset with a flowy Toni Maticevski skirt, captured a delightful contrast between feminine and edgy.
DIamond-studded velvet gloves from London-based brand Clio Peppiatt and high jewellery pieces added a polished finish that belied the spontaneity of her choice.
She proved that not all the best looks come from painstaking planning. Sometimes, all it takes is a little creativity and chutzpah.
Dr Ho Ching Lin, 55, ophthalmologist
Dr Ho Ching Lin requested something bold and sculptural, and Frederick Lee Couture delivered the vibrant masterpiece in a month – with a playful twist.
“(Frederick Lee) drew the design in black and white. I had no idea the final product would make me look like a walking Barbie doll,” she said with a chuckle.
Adorned with intricate beadwork that caught the light with every step, this dress’ dynamic silhouette and radiant pink hue could easily make it a top pick in Barbie’s own couture collection.
Willabelle Ong, 29, content creator
Mother Nature herself would no doubt have done a double take if she saw content creator Willabelle Ong’s statement-making Frederick Lee Couture gown with its single gigantic white rose – which, believe it or not, took the designer only weeks to create.
“I wanted the silhouette to be of a blooming flower, but in classic black and white as an icon is always timeless,” Ms Ong said.
Accompanied by high jewellery from Tiffany & Co’s Blue Book Collection, she gracefully carried spring on her shoulder, ensuring everyone knew that when it comes to style, she was in full bloom.