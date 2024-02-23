Six of the hottest timepieces from LVMH Watch Week 2024

SINGAPORE – It has been an exciting start to 2024 for LVMH.

In early January, the luxury conglomerate owned by Frenchman Bernard Arnault announced several key leadership changes in its watch division. His son Frederic Arnault left his position as chief executive of Tag Heuer to take over as head honcho of LVMH Watches.

Tag’s new chief executive is Mr Julien Tornare, who spent the last seven years steering the ship at Zenith. Stepping in to fill Mr Tornare’s shoes is Mr Benoit de Clerck, a veteran with two decades of experience in the watch industry, including stints at IWC and Panerai.

A couple of weeks later, the fifth edition of LVMH Watch Week took place in Miami, Florida. Bvlgari, Tag Heuer, Zenith and Hublot unveiled new timepieces, as did Daniel Roth and Gerald Genta, two maisons relaunched within Louis Vuitton’s watchmaking atelier La Fabrique du Temps.

Here are some of the headturners.

Tag Heuer Carrera Date Plasma Diamant d’Avant-Garde

Two years ago, Tag Heuer launched the Carrera Plasma, which showcased the brand’s chemical vapour deposition technology and boasted, among other features, a black ceramic polished bezel and a crazy “polycrystalline diamond dial” blasted with fine ground diamond powder.

This year, the limelight belongs to the Carrera Date Plasma Diamant d’Avant-Garde, which flaunts a polycrystalline dial adorned with thousands of laboratory-grown diamonds, including exquisite baguette cuts and a striking 1.4-carat yellow diamond logo. Also cut from a single 1.3-carat yellow lab-grown diamond is the winding crown at 3 o’clock.

The sparkling 36mm timepiece, which is fitted with a white alligator strap, is powered by the precision-driven TAG Calibre 7 movement. Visible through a sapphire caseback, the movement boasts 56 hours of power reserve and runs at a frequency of 28,800bph.

Price: Upon request

Bvlgari Octo Finissimo Yellow Gold