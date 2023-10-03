Singaporean designer Kavita Thulasidas from heritage brand Stylemart debuts at Paris Fashion Week

SINGAPORE - Almost 30 years to the day after her first collection showed at the Grand Hyatt Singapore hotel in 1993, home-grown designer Kavita Thulasidas presented her debut collection at Paris Fashion Week on Monday afternoon in the fashion capital of the world.

Ms Kavita, 49, who hails from heritage Indian fashion boutique Stylemart on Selegie Road, called the moment a dream come true.

“Paris is not just the dream, but an endorsement of having arrived as a designer...to show (everyone) what Singapore’s designers are doing in our part of the world,” she told The Straits Times.

“It’s a big graduation for me culminating to this point - a dream come true.”

The 10-piece ready-to-wear Spring Summer 2024 collection was shown at the Hotel Alfred Sommier in Paris to an estimated crowd of 200 as part of a collective show of designers from around the world.

Ms Kavita is the first Singaporean designer supported by the Singapore Fashion Council (SFC) to join a collective show held during Paris Fashion Week. As part of her prize, the staging and production costs at the show were also supported by the council.

This new collection was an extension of the one with which she won the Singapore Stories Award 2022 - a national fashion design competition held by the SFC in collaboration with the Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM).

Ms Kavita, who has been a custodian of her family’s brand, which is best known for its Indian bridal and occasion wear since the 1980s, said that being part of Singapore Stories was her “coming out” and showed that her work went beyond the box of ethnic wear into fusion wear.

“I make all sorts of garments for red-carpet events and clientele across the region and this time, I wanted to be bold with my statement of Asian fusion wear,” she said.

Hence, the collection displayed intricate forms of surface embroidery, hand embroidery and a particularly intensive form of threadwork from Kashmir, among other techniques.

These traditional techniques were paired with Western and Asian silhouettes like jumpsuits and crop tops, as well as saree gowns and a qipao.

“It’s meant to be very international, and something that people (from all over the world) can see themselves in,” she said.

Ms Kavita is planning to do a showcase here of the collection she presented in Paris at the end of October to “thank everyone that has been a part of this journey, from clients and supporters, to the fashion council and ACM”.