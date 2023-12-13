Singaporean designer Grace Ling who dressed J Lo and FKA Twigs in vogue in NYC

SINGAPORE - In a grey-scale room in the industrial arts district of New York, models issued from a crack between two walls of chrome, wrapped in the sinuous designs of Grace Ling - the Singaporean dressing pop stars and provocateurs alike.

It was the opening day of the 81st New York Fashion Week (NYFW), where the 26-year-old School of the Arts (Sota) alumnus took centre stage in a runway debut closely watched by some of the industry’s leading lights.

On her books are singers J Lo and FKA Twigs and actresses Anya Taylor Joy and Julia Fox.

After that Sept 8 premiere, Vogue US hailed Ling’s garments as sculptural, “alluring in their severity and welcoming in their mystique”.

Ling’s eponymous label is only three years old but the designer has already made history as the first Singaporean to gain interim membership to the Council of Fashion Designers America (CFDA), whose ranks include cult designers Tom Ford and Rick Owens.

The Parsons School of Design graduate is now one of three finalists for an inaugural CFDA grant worth US$100,000 (S$134,240) for emerging designers of Asian descent.

With the winner set to be announced in early 2024, Ling, speaking to The Straits Times from New York, traced her banner year to a difficult beginning, when she emptied her bank accounts to launch her brand in a pandemic.

“Some days I think it was the hardest thing I ever had to do,” she said. And that feeling has not waned.

“The market is so competitive and oversaturated. Everyone has an idea in New York,” she said.

Maybe so, yet Ling, who made Forbes’ 30 under 30 list for the arts in 2022, showed an uncommon insistence on technique from the outset.

The signature Grace Ling butt bag took three years to develop, she said.

Fashioned from aero aluminium, one of the only metals in the world to be infinitely recyclable, it is shaped like a derriere. The gentle curve of the buttocks are replicated in the purse’s inner compartment and the hinges of the bag have been hidden for a more natural look.

These troublesome little details excite her, she added, even if no one but the wearer will notice.