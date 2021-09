International borders may still be largely closed, but come next month, 12 home-grown fashion and lifestyle brands will showcase their wares in Gay Paree.

Taking place at the Heureux Les Curieux concept store in the Marais district of Paris from Oct 5 to 10, the pop-up showcase, titled From Singapore To Paris: A Journey Of The Five Senses, will bring together works by Singapore fashion designers, sound artists, botanical design specialists and skincare brands.