Singapore surgeon and other female changemakers win big at 2024 Cartier Women’s Initiative

SHENZHEN, China – Last week, the gleaming metropolis of Shenzhen played host to hundreds of entrepreneurs from around the world.

They were gathered to celebrate the 2024 Cartier Women’s Initiative (CWI), French jeweller Cartier’s impact entrepreneurship programme which recognises and invests in female-founded start-ups driving change.

At the awards ceremony on May 22 at the Bay Opera of Shenzhen, CWI honoured 33 new fellows across nine regional awards and two thematic awards.

Among them was Singaporean fellow Lynne Lim, founder of medtech start-up NousQ, who clinched first place in the Science & Technology Pioneer Award category. Introduced in 2021, the award recognises disruptive solutions built around protected or hard-to-reproduce technological or scientific advances.

In her mission to tackle the medical condition known as glue ear, Dr Lim developed CLiKX – the world’s first handheld robotic device that allows doctors to conduct ear tube surgery with the click of a button, without the need for general anaesthesia or microscopes.

She is the initiative’s second Singaporean fellow, after CWI alumna Mint Lim, founder of social enterprise School of Concepts, who was awarded in 2023.

The 55-year-old ear, nose and throat surgeon said she is “grateful for the validation, recognition and lifelong community support” from CWI.

“This amplifies NousQ’s quest to always focus on the patient’s voice. By simplifying surgery, we improve their affordability, access and safety.”

She had applied to CWI with the main aim of seeking mentorship. “When I started my company, I wanted to do impact work. But I didn’t know how to. I wanted to find a community that could support me so I could learn,” she told The Straits Times.

She could not believe it when she was selected as a fellow, after CWI’s application process which had five rounds of selection – “even more rigorous than my investors doing due diligence on me”, she said.

“There are some life-changing moments and that was one of them,” she added.