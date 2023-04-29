Singapore’s FutureGrail has watch museum, vault for collectors; is first to offer fractionalised bidding for fine timepieces

SINGAPORE – About 100 watch enthusiasts attended the opening of FutureGrail, a premier investment advisory firm for high-end timepieces, at a warehouse in Pasir Panjang on Wednesday.

Among them was Mr David Edenfield, 58, who was intrigued by one of its most unique offerings: fractionalised auctions.

FutureGrail is the first in the world to introduce fractionalised bidding for high-value timepieces, allowing individuals to bid on owning a fraction of a valuable watch instead of its entirety.

The regional security manager for Google says: “I don’t have the ability to bid on single pieces, so fractionalisation is great for people who don’t have hundreds of thousands or millions, but still want to get into the watch market.”

FutureGrail’s set-up is novel in other ways. In addition to offering expert advice and guidance to collectors and investors interested in this new and increasingly popular asset class, the outfit also boasts a museum featuring more than 200 rare vintage watches – mostly Patek Philippe – and a tax-free vault for clients to store their collections, as well as a tastefully appointed lounge for them to admire and discuss watches.

FutureGrail’s founder and chief executive is Mr Ali Nael, a former oil trader and one of the world’s top vintage watch collectors. His business partner and the firm’s chief operating officer is Mr Mohsin Rizvi, a digital transformation expert.

The company recently also roped in Mr Arnaud Tellier – a leading horology historian, certified watchmaker and former curator of the Patek Philippe Museum in Geneva – as curator.

Mr Nael – who is 41 and owns vintage watch company 2ToneVintage in River Valley Road, and co-founded the Singapore Watch Fair – says he set up the company as a one-stop destination to make the acquisition of high-end watches safe and seamless for enthusiasts, both new and seasoned.

Access to expert information

One of the biggest challenges for those who want to collect vintage watches or historically significant pieces is access to information.

Mr Nael says: “The best information in the market is usually reserved for a select few, namely top collectors. It takes time for newcomers to have access to such information. We want to break barriers and bridge the gap between existing big collectors and newcomers.”

Very matter-of-factly, the Beirut-born entrepreneur – who wrote the 2019 book Patek Philippe: My Dream Collection and owns more than 500 vintage tickers, including all the pieces in the museum – lets on that he has been one of the top watch bidders at auction houses for the last 12 years.