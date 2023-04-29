Singapore’s FutureGrail has watch museum, vault for collectors; is first to offer fractionalised bidding for fine timepieces

SINGAPORE – About 100 watch enthusiasts attended the opening of FutureGrail, a premier investment advisory firm for high-end timepieces, at a warehouse in Pasir Panjang on Wednesday.
Among them was Mr David Edenfield, 58, who was intrigued by one of its most unique offerings: fractionalised auctions.
FutureGrail is the first in the world to introduce fractionalised bidding for high-value timepieces, allowing individuals to bid on owning a fraction of a valuable watch instead of its entirety.
The regional security manager for Google says: “I don’t have the ability to bid on single pieces, so fractionalisation is great for people who don’t have hundreds of thousands or millions, but still want to get into the watch market.”
FutureGrail’s set-up is novel in other ways. In addition to offering expert advice and guidance to collectors and investors interested in this new and increasingly popular asset class, the outfit also boasts a museum featuring more than 200 rare vintage watches – mostly Patek Philippe – and a tax-free vault for clients to store their collections, as well as a tastefully appointed lounge for them to admire and discuss watches.
FutureGrail’s founder and chief executive is Mr Ali Nael, a former oil trader and one of the world’s top vintage watch collectors. His business partner and the firm’s chief operating officer is Mr Mohsin Rizvi, a digital transformation expert.
The company recently also roped in Mr Arnaud Tellier – a leading horology historian, certified watchmaker and former curator of the Patek Philippe Museum in Geneva – as curator.
Mr Nael – who is 41 and owns vintage watch company 2ToneVintage in River Valley Road, and co-founded the Singapore Watch Fair – says he set up the company as a one-stop destination to make the acquisition of high-end watches safe and seamless for enthusiasts, both new and seasoned.
Access to expert information
One of the biggest challenges for those who want to collect vintage watches or historically significant pieces is access to information.
Mr Nael says: “The best information in the market is usually reserved for a select few, namely top collectors. It takes time for newcomers to have access to such information. We want to break barriers and bridge the gap between existing big collectors and newcomers.”
Very matter-of-factly, the Beirut-born entrepreneur – who wrote the 2019 book Patek Philippe: My Dream Collection and owns more than 500 vintage tickers, including all the pieces in the museum – lets on that he has been one of the top watch bidders at auction houses for the last 12 years.
“I’ve also made it a rule to buy the best of the best,” he adds.
Mr Nael was one of three reputable vintage-watch dealers featured in The Financial Times in October 2022. His reputation as a “strict buyer” is one of the reasons which led Mr Tellier – formerly Asia-Pacific director for watch auctioneer Antiquorum – to join him.
“I may have 40 years of horological experience, but he has the nose. Everything he has bought is top of the range, beyond compare,” says the Swiss watchmaking and restoration expert, who is 56.
Getting Mr Tellier on board FutureGrail is a coup, says Mr Nael. Together, they have “strong access to information about the provenance of the watches, and also the ability to inspect the watches before we buy them”.
He adds: “It’s our way of protecting collectors, especially newcomers, on their watch journey.”
Documentation, NFTs and a bonded facility
The company’s concept is to provide 360-degree services – from authentication and valuation to insurance and collection management – catering to a client base which runs the gamut from horology enthusiasts and investors to institutions and family offices.
“We document the timepieces properly, study their provenance and capture all the collateral. Then we 3D-scan and (mint) NFTs of the pieces and send them to your wallet,” Mr Nael says, referring to non-fungible tokens, digital assets that exist on decentralised online ledgers called blockchains. “We have built our own proprietary system on the blockchain.“
As each NFT is paired with a watch, they are of no value on their own.
“Their value is proof of ownership, they’re digital copies of your timepieces,” Mr Nael says, adding that the NFTs are invaluable in inventory management, especially for big-time collectors who have collections in different parts of the world or have lost track of what they own.
FutureGrail – which boasts tight security measures provided by global security experts Malca-Amit – is located within a bonded facility so that it can manage the collections of its clients tax-free.
Mr Nael decided to set up the business in Singapore for several reasons, such as safety and financial and political stability.
“A lot of wealth is moving into Singapore and a big part of it is in hard assets (like watches),” he says. “Many family trusts, for instance, need help moving their watches from different locations to deposit in Singapore, and they face issues of how to authenticate and validate their collections when they want to pass them to the next generation.”
There are 460 boxes in the vault at FutureGrail. A small box can store 20 watches, while a big one can accommodate 75.
Collectors who deposit watches here can make use of the lounge – which has a well-stocked bar – to admire watches and share their passion with friends and other collectors.
They also get a valuation of their collections every year – more than once, if required.
“We make sure we are servicing our clients from the first moment they start collecting to the day they exit,” Mr Nael says.
The company has built a proprietary auction platform which lets their customers sell their stored watches without incurring the high premiums – typically between 25 and 27 per cent – charged by top auction houses, which have high overheads including rent for big offices and fees for experts’ services.
Because of its streamlined structure, FutureGrail charges only 10 per cent: 5 per cent for the buyer, 5 per cent for the seller. This allows collectors to “exit any time they want”.
Fractionalised auctions
In what it says is a first for the industry, the company is introducing fractionalisation services – like those used in art and wine auctions – to remove the financial barrier to entry for big-ticket watches.
“There is a gap in the market. Watches with million-dollar price tags are reserved for top auction clients or the billionaires of the world,” says Mr Nael.
“We want to break that barrier to provide the same access to these historically important and valuable watches to a wider clientele. You know, the prices of such pieces skyrocket every five years.”
Splitting a $2 million watch into 10 fractions not only benefits more collectors, but also fetches better prices for sellers and spreads the risks for investors.
Mr Nael says fractionalisation also lets clients trade transparently, and facilitates the distribution of ownership rights and succession planning. “Everyone benefits.”
A museum and a safe space
Mr Tellier has known Mr Nael since 2016. Other than the latter’s reputation as a top-notch bidder, dealer and collector of fine watches, he is impressed by Mr Nael’s forward-looking ideas and entrepreneurial instincts.
“He is always thinking of the future and new ideas. Very few people I know in this circle do that. I’ve never seen someone invest in a place like this,” Mr Tellier says, gesturing towards the museum, which houses 200 vintage timepieces, some dating back to the 1800s. Including the museum, FutureGrail’s premises span 2,700 sq ft.
Some of the most valuable pieces include a pair of ornate Piguet & Capt enamel- and pearl-set perfume flasks in the shape of an amphora, with a concealed watch, music and automaton scene. Mr Nael got the timepieces – made in the early 1800s – from two different auctions.
Another is a vanity case, also by Piguet & Capt, which contains a watch, perfume bottle, pencil holder, earspoon and winding key. The 200-year-old piece was apparently gifted to an Indian Maharaja who sold it to luxury goods company Asprey London, which in turn sold it to a client before Mr Nael acquired it. The amphorae and the vanity case are both worth more than $2 million each.
Another show-stopper is a 1965 Patek Philippe yellow-gold split chronograph with 30-minute counter worth $1 million.
The museum will be used to hold educational talks and workshops. Mr Nael hopes clients and top collectors will use the space to exhibit their own collections as well.
Watch enthusiast Manuel Lee, who owns bicycle store Emmanuel Cycles, says: “It’s a nice place to see rare pieces which we don’t get to see in other watch shops or even galleries.
The 35-year-old adds: “I really like the idea of educational workshops because both Ali and Arnaud know their stuff. This is a safe space to view collections and talk watches.”
Mr Marc Andre Deschoux, the founder of Watches TV, also flew in for the opening. Set up in 2011, it is the first YouTube channel dedicated to quality watchmaking with an emphasis on education.
The 51-year-old finds the company’s suite of services novel and interesting. He says: “I believe having this holistic approach can be a game-changer and facilitate and increase the level of trust in acquiring a timepiece, whether to simply enjoy it or to make a sound investment.“
Futuregrail
Where: 03-01 and 03-02 B&D Building, 100E Pasir Panjang Road
When: 12 to 8pm on weekdays; closed on public holidays
Admission: Museum visits are by appointment only. Go to futuregrail.com