Singapore International Jewellery Expo returns after two-year hiatus

Parisian Chinois: Le Grand Chinoiserie by Simone Ng, the first Singaporean jeweller to showcase her unique creations at Harrods in London.
  • Published
    30 min ago

SINGAPORE - After a two-year hiatus because of Covid-19, the Singapore International Jewellery Expo is making a comeback at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

More than $100 million worth of jewellery, gems and luxury timepieces from more than 100 brands - including Ivy Masterpiece, CW Jewels and Tempi D'oro - will be exhibited at the four-day event, which runs from Dec 2 to 5.

The country partner for this year's expo is Indonesia, which will be showcasing gemstones and designs from across the archipelago in a special pavilion.

Here are several highlights at this year's exhibition:

1. Ivy Masterpiece


PHOTO: IVY MASTERPIECE

A US$2 million (S$2.7 million) necklace encrusted with 35 pieces of cushion-cut, diamonds certified by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). With each diamond ranging between two and five carats, the necklace has a total weight of 88.81 carats. To ensure symmetry, the jeweller had to source for diamonds of similar shape, clarity and colour.

2. Ivy Masterpiece


PHOTO: IVY MASTERPIECE

A US$1.99 million ring featuring a 16.08-carat round brilliant-cut, Type IIA, GIA-certified diamond. Coveted as the most chemically pure diamonds, Type IIA diamonds have no measurable nitrogen or boron impurities. The 16.08-carat Type IIA diamond featured as the centrepiece of this ring is internally flawless and colourless.

3. Simone Jewels

A $280,000 necklace designed with gemstones including diamonds and sapphires.

Named Parisian Chinois: Le Grand Chinoiserie, this unique creation by local jewellery designer Simone Ng is crafted from 18K white gold. It features an 86.92-carat certified Santa Maria aquamarine centrepiece. Simone Jewels is the first Singaporean jewellery brand to exhibit and have its jewellery sold at the Harrods department store in London.

