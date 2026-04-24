Rahasya is first Singapore fragrance brand to launch in Britain’s Selfridges

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SINGAPORE – Singapore-founded fragrance brand Rahasya, which draws on contemporary Indian scent narratives, will launch in Selfridges on April 28 – becoming the first home-grown and Indian niche perfume house to be stocked in the British department store chain’s Beauty Hall.

The brand’s full collection of seven fragrances will be available across Selfridges stores in London, Manchester Trafford, Manchester Exchange and Birmingham, as well as selfridges.com

The launch is accompanied by a social media campaign centred on identity and how it evolves over time.

“From day one, our goal has always been to put Indian niche perfumery on the map. Being at Selfridges as the first Indian fragrance brand feels like a significant step in that direction,” said co-founder Sai Pogaru in a press statement.

Founded in 2024 by Mr Pogaru, 32, Mr Sachit Sood, 33, and Mr Utkarsh Vijayvargiya, 34, Rahasya aims to approach perfumery through a contemporary lens, translating everyday moments in modern Indian life into scent.

Mr Pogaru is Singaporean, while Mr Sood and Mr Vijayvargiya are Indian nationals who have spent a considerable part of their lives in Singapore.

The brand’s fragrances are shaped by the founders’ personal memories and lived experiences, with each scent conceived as a snapshot of a memory, place or feeling.

The collection comprises seven fragrances (£132, or S$227, for 50ml): Chapter One, Cutting Rain, Oud Mangifera, Love Marriage, Chai Addiction, Hill Station and Rickshaw Rhythms.

Cutting Rain, one of its bestsellers, is inspired by the smell of rain during India’s monsoon season, while Chai Addiction takes reference from the spiced tea commonly consumed across the country.

Rahasya's Rickshaw Rhythms fragrance, part of its seven-scent collection available at Selfridges. PHOTO: RAHASYA

In Singapore, Rahasya is available at fragrance retailer Amaris stores and indie boutique The Scent Parlor in Boat Quay.

The founders, who previously worked across tech, consulting and finance, started the brand after noticing the limited presence of Indian fragrance houses in the global niche market.

Before Selfridges, they held a pop-up in London district Soho for a few days in October 2025. “People came to us while we were still ‘in transit’ and that moment has now led to this arrival,” said Mr Sood and Mr Vijayvargiya.