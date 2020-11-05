Singapore cosplayers model some of Fall/Winter 2020's key runway looks

SINGAPORE - Cosplay - a portmanteau of costume and play - has a lot more in common with fashion than you might think. The parallels may not be immediately apparent, but both dabble in elements of fantasy and the power of dressing up.

Both trade in the idea of becoming somebody else. In fashion, we renew ourselves every season and year with the propositions and invitations from the runway. In cosplay, you step quite literally in the shoes of another character. Both achieve this through the transformative powers of how we look: our hair, make-up and outfits.

Rather than shoot a fashion story on models, we opted instead to look toward the exciting world of cosplayers.

In this story are four Singaporeans - aliases Yosuke, Kuroba, Maoru and Kai - each in their early 20s and cosplaying for an average of six years.

Cosplay is not, of course, a new phenomenon - nor is it a niche one. Singapore plays host annually to the Anime Festival Asia convention, a gathering of industry insiders, fans and enthusiasts that, if not for the Covid-19 pandemic, would have taken place this month.

It has been held at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre since 2008 and, to date, has an accumulated count of about 1.7 million attendees.

Animators, musicians and celebrity cosplayers from Japan regularly fly in for the event and it has been the flagship convention of its sort in the region. It has even won a Singapore Tourism Award for Best Leisure Event.

The bulk of the attendees are naturally fans. And the cosplay community is one built by and for its fans - many start cosplaying in their teens out of passion.

If they keep at it, as the models in this story have, it is similarly out of love for what they do. All of them are students and while cosplay can be a full-time profession, it is more often than not a side hustle of sorts.



Maoru wears organza dress, matching collar with plastic beads, silk bra, matching leggings, brass headband and nylon bags, Prada. PHOTO: STEFAN KHOO



Yosuke and Maoru, for example, are represented by Geist Productions, one of a tiny handful of cosplay talent management companies in Singapore.

The connection between fashion and cosplay is the chameleonic effects of what one puts on one's back - the fantasies it can evoke and the emotions it can summon and convey.

The late style photographer Bill Cunningham once described fashion as an armour for the world and that perhaps is a well-cut pair of trousers or a flattering dress for most of us. Or it may be an actual piece of armour - a breastplate fashioned after a video-game character's.

Whatever it is, it is all about the fantastic powers of dressing up and getting into our own dream costumes.

Photography: Stefan Khoo, assisted by Alif, Styling: Damian Huang, assisted by Jamie Lee, Hair: Sean Ang, Makeup: Wee Ming

