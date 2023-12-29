Singapore artists Israfil Ridhwan, Samuel Xun and Andre Wee on making work with meaning

SINGAPORE – More than politics, economics or any of the other forces that make the world go round, it is art that functions as society’s mirror – reflecting back to people who and where they are as a people at any one time.

While still in its nascent stage, the art scene in Singapore is slowly but steadily growing.

Here are three young home-grown artists who are bringing new voices and perspectives to the discourse.

There is Israfil Ridhwan, who works in the age-old medium of oil painting with an entirely contemporary take on masculinity; Samuel Xun, a fashion designer turned multidisciplinary visual artist whose work spans sculpture, installation and text; and Andre Wee, a digital illustrator who also creates 3D, virtual reality and augmented reality art.

They talk about what drives their creative impulses and what they want to say with their work.

Samuel Xun