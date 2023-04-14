Simply iconic: Inside the glitz and glamour of the Icon Ball 2023

SINGAPORE – It has been three years since Icon magazine held its annual Ball, one of Singapore’s glitziest high-society events.
So it was no surprise when socialites and tastemakers turned up in full force at the Island Ballroom of Shangri-La Hotel in Orchard on Thursday evening.
It was a grand fete to celebrate the end of the pandemic, and guests came in traffic-stopping get-ups that were in line with 2023’s theme, Modern Orientalism.
From dazzling gowns with mandarin collars and sweeping trains to brocade dresses with whirling dragons or giant peonies, there was no shortage of glitz, glamour and specially commissioned couture at the event.
To celebrate its 18th anniversary, the ball also held its inaugural The Next Icon awards to promote innovation, excellence and leadership among young entrepreneurs and family businesses in Singapore and the region.
This year’s nominees were selected based on their sustainability endeavours and initiatives, and included Ms Ho Ren Yung, senior vice-president of Banyan Tree Hotels and Resorts; Mr Victor Tan Jenn Chyen, chief executive of Top International Holdings; and Ms Cynthia Handriani Wijaya, vice-president of business development and investor relations of the Daya Selaras Group.
Mr Sylvester Ng, editor-in-chief of Icon Singapore, explains why Modern Orientalism was picked as the theme.
“It honours the art of embracing our cultural traditions while always looking towards the future. At Icon, this spirit is at the heart of everything we do. From art and music to culture, fashion and design, we draw inspiration from history, heritage and provenance that continue to influence and evolve, shaping our present and future in beautiful ways.”
In a lavishly decorated ballroom, guests were treated to an erhu performance by Singaporean actor Ayden Sng as well as the National Arts Council’s 2022 Young Artist Award recipient and renowned flautist, Rit Xu.
The evening culminated with an award honouring the evening’s 20 most exquisitely dressed women. The winners walked away with gifts from Amaffi Perfume House and aesthetic clinic Asian Skin Aesthetic.
Here are some high fashion highlights:
Several Icon guests, including a Barbie doll which was the plus-one of Mr Jian Yang – one of the biggest Barbie doll collectors in the world – showed up in dresses by Chinese couturier Guo Pei. But it was eye specialist Ho Ching Lin’s number with gravity-defying ruffles that emerged triumphant that evening.
A pair of golden dragons writhe up the fitted bodice of Mrs Grace Chong-Tan’s fiery red Dolce & Gabbana dress, their spiked heads resting magnificently against her shoulders. The co-founder of dental practice Smile added more drama to her look with Cartier earrings and nail polish – both in gold, of course.
Barbie enthusiast Jamie Chua was giving Matahari vibes with her dress and cape inspired by the iconic Bob Mackie Goddess of the Sun Barbie Doll. The dress, which is from Indonesian designer Farah Angsana, took 16 Paris-based seamstresses 10 days to create.
Former lawyer Karen Ong-Tan’s dress looks museum-worthy because it came straight from the vaults of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Her black-and-red ensemble was created by legendary American fashion designer Tom Ford during his years at Yves Saint Laurent and has been featured in a 2015 fashion and art exhibition, China: Through The Looking Glass.
Her accessories – embroidered Gucci platforms, a pair of Schiaparelli finger guards and Balmain minaudiere – are equally fierce.
Amid the extravagant laces and impeccable updos is Ms Kim Lim. The socialite and entrepreneur was a picture of understated class and sparkled subtly in a floor-sweeping frock by Valentino, a Bvlgari Serpenti necklace and hair that is as sleek as her dress.
Drawn to luxury brand Yves Saint Laurent’s critically acclaimed Dreams Of The Orient collection, private investor and style influencer Wendy Long has put together a modern ensemble that pays homage to traditional Chinese attire.
From her Azzedine Alaia dress to her limited-edition Opium clutch from YSL and black fascinator by renowned British milliner Stephen Jones, she has nailed the look down to the last detail.
Lawyer Shabnam Arashan exudes the coolness and elegance of a Ming vase with this finely embroidered blue-and-white gown from Tiiya’s Spring/Summer 2021 collection, which is inspired by Chinese pottery. For the uninitiated, Tiiya is Qatar’s first haute couture brand, founded by Qatari royalty and mother-and-daughter design duo Shaikha Alanoud Alattiya and Shaikha Shaikha Al-Thani.
A vision in white, socialite Nina Ng gave Disney princesses a run for their money with her pearl- and sequin-embroidered dress made by Tel Aviv-based bridal couturier Julie Vino. Her white-gold necklace set with 12-carat diamonds and jadeite from local jewellery house Larry Jewelry completes the dreamy attire.
Entrepreneur Layla Pi took matters into her own hands, after deciding that her lace dress from London-based fashion designer David Koma was not grand enough for the occasion.
With the help of home-grown designer Renee Leong, she added giant handcrafted black peonies of Swarovski crystals and French lace, turning the all-black ensemble from meh to magnificent.
A champion of sustainable and circular fashion, IT entrepreneur Tiffany Primalia Goutama Tan was spotted in a golden couture gown that Spanish designer Isabelle Sanchiz made for her sister’s engagement.
When asked about her sartorial choice, she saidd: “I don’t mind wearing outfits again, especially if they’re beautifully made. I think it’s so important.”
The world needs more fashionistas like her.