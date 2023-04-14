Simply iconic: Inside the glitz and glamour of the Icon Ball 2023

SINGAPORE – It has been three years since Icon magazine held its annual Ball, one of Singapore’s glitziest high-society events.

So it was no surprise when socialites and tastemakers turned up in full force at the Island Ballroom of Shangri-La Hotel in Orchard on Thursday evening.

It was a grand fete to celebrate the end of the pandemic, and guests came in traffic-stopping get-ups that were in line with 2023’s theme, Modern Orientalism.

From dazzling gowns with mandarin collars and sweeping trains to brocade dresses with whirling dragons or giant peonies, there was no shortage of glitz, glamour and specially commissioned couture at the event.

To celebrate its 18th anniversary, the ball also held its inaugural The Next Icon awards to promote innovation, excellence and leadership among young entrepreneurs and family businesses in Singapore and the region.

This year’s nominees were selected based on their sustainability endeavours and initiatives, and included Ms Ho Ren Yung, senior vice-president of Banyan Tree Hotels and Resorts; Mr Victor Tan Jenn Chyen, chief executive of Top International Holdings; and Ms Cynthia Handriani Wijaya, vice-president of business development and investor relations of the Daya Selaras Group.

Mr Sylvester Ng, editor-in-chief of Icon Singapore, explains why Modern Orientalism was picked as the theme.

“It honours the art of embracing our cultural traditions while always looking towards the future. At Icon, this spirit is at the heart of everything we do. From art and music to culture, fashion and design, we draw inspiration from history, heritage and provenance that continue to influence and evolve, shaping our present and future in beautiful ways.”

In a lavishly decorated ballroom, guests were treated to an erhu performance by Singaporean actor Ayden Sng as well as the National Arts Council’s 2022 Young Artist Award recipient and renowned flautist, Rit Xu.

The evening culminated with an award honouring the evening’s 20 most exquisitely dressed women. The winners walked away with gifts from Amaffi Perfume House and aesthetic clinic Asian Skin Aesthetic.

Here are some high fashion highlights: