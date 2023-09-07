Style News: Simone Jewels’ gender-neutral range, Marks & Spencer’s relaunches bra-fitting service

Did you know that you are supposed to be refitted for your bras every six months?

Marks & Spencer has been offering bra fittings since 1975 and, to celebrate, the British multinational retailer has relaunched M&S BraFit, its expert service with a number of experienced bra advisers.

This free service is available at its new Lingerie Fitting Room in its Wheelock Place flagship store.

A bra-fitting session can take up to half an hour. The fitters begin by taking precise measurements and asking your specific requirements. Then they will curate a selection of bras that aligns with your needs and preferences.

Specialist bras such as nursing bras or post-surgery bras are also available and sizes are inclusive, going from cups A to H.

At the flagship store, you can also find vintage-inspired nightwear designed by London fashion label Ghost London, as well as Rosie Exclusively, the lingerie collaboration with British model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Marks & Spencer’s flagship boutique is at 01-01 Wheelock Place, 501 Orchard Road.

