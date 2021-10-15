Shops go green

Retailers are taking the lead in making shopping a sustainable activity

  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

For many, a branded shopping bag is part of the bragging rights earned when making a purchase. One might even argue that toting your new buys in the crook of your arms is the highlight of the physical shopping experience.

So how many would actually decline a shopping bag in the name of sustainability? Enough if incentivised, according to Ion Orchard. From now till the end of the year, the luxury mall is rewarding its shoppers with Green Points if they refuse shopping bags and disposable food containers when making a purchase.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 15, 2021, with the headline 'Shops go green'. Subscribe
Topics: 