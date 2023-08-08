Over 100 eco-conscious brands in one store: Where to shop greener for jewellery, skincare and homeware

In 2015, a video of marine biologists removing a plastic straw stuck in a turtle’s nose went viral, and set the wheels in motion for a global movement towards a more sustainable way of life.
In Singapore, the video inspired Takashimaya Department Store to eliminate the use of plastic straws at its basement food court and offer reusable straws as an alternative.
“That video galvanised a worldwide movement against plastic straws, and also left a deep impression on us,” says Ms Samantha Tan, advertising and promotions department manager at Takashimaya. “It inspired us to start planning Takashimaya’s 10-year sustainability campaign.”
The campaign aims to educate and encourage the retailer’s business partners and customers in making sustainable decisions, whether it is through reducing waste or recycling. As a retailer, Takashimaya is leading by example. At its corporate office, it is moving towards paperless reports, and its staff canteen is part of a food waste initiative.
In 2019, it launched the Love the Earth programme, where the department store collected old apparel donated by customers and engaged students from the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts to take part in an upcycling challenge.
This year, it continues its push for greater sustainability within the retail space with its Sustainability Living Pop-Up Event, which will be held from Aug 9 to 23, to encourage customers to shop responsibly.
“We’re showcasing sustainably sourced, eco-friendly, reusable and biodegradable products at the pop-up event to create awareness for sustainability. With more green choices available, our customers can play a part while they shop,” explains Ms Tan.
Takashimaya’s sustainability drive is ingrained within its retail strategy. To help its customers be a part of its green movement, the store carries over 100 eco-conscious labels and is constantly evaluating its retail mix to bring in brands that contribute to the cause.
Eco-friendly retail destination
For shoppers, it means a more guilt-free way to indulge in retail therapy. When they purchase from skincare brand Fresh, for example, they would be glad to know that all innovations are eco-designed and comprise hero ingredients that are responsibly sourced.
At Clarins, shoppers can be assured of its efforts to responsibly source natural ingredients. These ingredients can then be traced via T.R.U.S.T., Clarins' own blockchain and traceability platform. You can access the entire preparation and manufacturing process of selected skincare products, as well as the expertise used and the plants that compose it: from their geographical origins to harvesting methods and certifications with total transparency that reflects the relationship of trust that has always unifies with the Clarins customer.
Sabon’s range of premium body and skincare products are made with high quality natural ingredients such as salt, mud and algae from the Dead Sea. Infused with aromatherapy-powered scents, the majority of Sabon products are packed in glass jars where possible.
There is even an eco-conscious jewellery brand. Well-loved for its statement designs, Monica Vinader’s pieces are made with 100 per cent recycled gold and sterling silver and feature ethically sourced pearls, gemstones and genuine diamonds. The brand also uses 100 per cent recyclable packaging and reusable pouches.
Ms Tan says that managers from its merchandising department regularly attend global merchandise exhibitions to source for new eco-conscious brands to bring into the local market.
“A brand’s sustainability ethos play a big role in our decision-making process. At Takashimaya, we not only source for quality products and consider the preferences of our customers, but also take into consideration the impact of the products on our planet,” she explains.
She adds that these efforts have been well-received by customers.
“We’ve been seeing an increase in the number of people mindful about their carbon footprint and choosing to purchase sustainable products over those that are not. It is also an encouraging sign when customers purchase an eco-bag when presented with the option,” she explains.
Eco-bazaars, recycling service and more
Since its launch, Takashimaya’s sustainability initiatives have also grown from strength to strength.
In 2021, for example, as part of a new #ShopGreener retail experience, it unveiled a series of new sustainability-focused programmes, including an eco-food bazaar, a recycled art installation done in collaboration with art students from the Institute of Technical Education, and shopping promotions with purchase of sustainable brands. An ang bao recycling bin was set up to collect used red packets, which were then delivered to a local recycling service to be converted into new paper-based products.
A Bring Your Own Bag (BYOB) movement that was initiated in 2022 to encourage customers to bring their own bags or purchase one of the three specially designed Takashimaya reusable bags has launched a further four bag designs this year. Fifty per cent of the sale of each bag will go towards supporting National Parks Board’s OneMillionTrees movement through registered charity and IPC, the Garden City Fund. This brings us closer to realising Singapore’s vision of becoming a City in Nature, a key pillar of the Singapore Green Plan. Takashimaya aims to plant 300 trees in celebration of the Store’s 30th anniversary.
Says Ms Tan: “Takashimaya will continue to seek every opportunity to do our part in the eco-journey and educate our customers along the way, while always providing them with a sustainable option to shop for. With all the positive response we’ve received, we will extend our 10-year sustainability plan.”
Find out more in-store at Takashimaya Department Store and visit the Sustainability Living Pop-up Event at Basement 1 from Aug 9 to 23.
