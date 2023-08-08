Over 100 eco-conscious brands in one store: Where to shop greener for jewellery, skincare and homeware

In 2015, a video of marine biologists removing a plastic straw stuck in a turtle’s nose went viral, and set the wheels in motion for a global movement towards a more sustainable way of life.

In Singapore, the video inspired Takashimaya Department Store to eliminate the use of plastic straws at its basement food court and offer reusable straws as an alternative.

“That video galvanised a worldwide movement against plastic straws, and also left a deep impression on us,” says Ms Samantha Tan, advertising and promotions department manager at Takashimaya. “It inspired us to start planning Takashimaya’s 10-year sustainability campaign.”

The campaign aims to educate and encourage the retailer’s business partners and customers in making sustainable decisions, whether it is through reducing waste or recycling. As a retailer, Takashimaya is leading by example. At its corporate office, it is moving towards paperless reports, and its staff canteen is part of a food waste initiative.

In 2019, it launched the Love the Earth programme, where the department store collected old apparel donated by customers and engaged students from the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts to take part in an upcycling challenge.