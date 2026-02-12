Shop festive blooms and cookies at & Other Stories

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

& Other Stories x Floral Magic pop-up within the Ion Orchard store.

& Other Stories celebrates CNY with cookies and flowers

Get in a spot of home shopping with your last-minute Chinese New Year clothes run at & Other Stories.

To celebrate the festive season, the Swedish label has tapped two Singapore brands, florist Floral Magic and baker Nothing Butter, to host pop-ups within its Ion Orchard store.

From Feb 13 to 15, shoppers can purchase festive botanical arrangements and seasonal cookies in-store – perfect for hosts to spruce up the home before all the Chinese New Year visiting.

& Other Stories x Nothing Butter store installation. PHOTO: NOTHING BUTTER

Check out & Other Stories’ Lunar New Year 2026 collection while you are there. Opting for pared-back shapes and softer hues, the selection highlights a masculine-feminine interplay of textures: raw denim with delicate ribbed tops, and fluffy knits over a tailored dress or slinky, soft-line skirt.

Pair the Knee Length Crepe Skirt ($149) with the Zip-Up Turtleneck Cardigan ($129) and finish with the Leather Crossbody Bag ($149) and Leather Horse Bag charm ($55).

& Other Stories x Floral Magic store installation (left) and & Other Stories CNY 2026 collection. PHOTO: FLORAL MAGIC, & OTHER STORIES

With a minimum spending of $180 on & Other Stories items, receive a Nothing Butter cookie gift; a minimum spending of $488 gets you a Floral Magic floral arrangement.

Info: From Feb 13 to 15, noon to 6pm, at & Other Stories, 03-24 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn

Lucky Valentine jewels from Wanderlust + Co

Wanderlust + Co Lucky Valentine charms. PHOTOS: WANDERLUST + CO

Getting whiplash from Valentine’s Day and Chinese New Year? Ward it off with jewellery from Wanderlust + Co’s new collection that celebrates love, luck and new beginnings.

Inspired by the two celebrations, the collection introduces heart-inspired designs, lucky charms and birthstone jewellery, alongside an expanded selection of demi-fine options.

Pick up symbols rooted in fortune and love – such as the Mahjong Gold Charm ($55), Ace of Heart Gold Charm ($55) and Queen of Heart Gold Charm ($55). Designed for layering, these can be clipped onto bracelets and necklaces for versatile personal styling.

Wanderlust + Co Lucky Valentine Pineapple Bun Gold Locket Charm (left) and Wanderlust + Co Lucky Valentine – Lucky You Heart Gold Charm and Multi Birthstone 14K Gold Vermeil Necklace. PHOTOS: WANDERLUST + CO

One highlight is the Pineapple Bun Gold Locket Charm ($55), a polished gold locket charm inspired by the pastry, which opens up to reveal a hidden “lucky you” inscribed inside. Other fun food charms include the Petite Fortune Cookie Gold Charm ($69) and Chilli Gold Charm ($55).

For more romantic styles, there is the Lucky You Heart Bubble Gold Charm ($55), finished with a 5A-grade cubic zirconia gemstone that seamlessly anchors a daintier pearl choker, or the Multi Birthstone 14K Gold Vermeil Necklace ($219).

Info: Available at B1-50 Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Road, and wanderlustandco.com

Le Labo debuts Violette fragrance

Le Labo Violette 30. PHOTO: LE LABO

The latest scent to join Le Labo’s Classic collection is a cosy one evocative of clean laundry and lazy days.

Violette 30 ($335 for 50ml) is an ode to the violet and “undefinable contrasts”, inspired by the flower’s long, almost paradoxical symbolism that spans burning passion to wide-eyed innocence.

Centred on the white violet, the fragrance pairs verdant green floral notes with white tea, cedarwood and a touch of guaiac wood. Aldehydes and rose in the top notes give it an airy quality that puts you in the mood to daydream, with incense, cumin and woody notes adding a grounded quality to pull you back to earth.

If Pantone’s colour of the year Cloud Dancer had a scent, it would be this.

Info: Available at Le Labo stores, including 01-36 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue

Festive footwear from Birkenstock

Birkenstock Spring Festival 2026 collection. PHOTO: BIRKENSTOCK

Chinese New Year in Birkenstock’s world looks a lot like plush red clogs and auspicious gold accents. Its Spring Festival Special Edition spotlights three key silhouettes: the Boston, Arizona and Florida.

Wear fortune on your feet with the Florida D-Buckle Full Exquisite in Zinfandel ($379), adorned with golden D-buckles on its three straps, and with a cork-latex footbed in deep Zinfandel red.

Drawing from the Year of the Fire Horse, the closed-toe Boston ($299), with its textured hair-on-hide strap, pays tribute to the untamed energy and grace of the zodiac animal.

Birkenstock Spring Festival 2026 collection featuring the Arizona and Boston Half Exquisite Cloud Paint, with a swirled gold cloud motif. PHOTO: BIRKENSTOCK

Also seen on the Boston Half Exquisite Cloud Paint ($299), along with the Arizona ($269), is the swirled gold cloud motif – a significant symbol in Chinese culture for representing transformation, harmony, success and good fortune.