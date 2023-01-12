Welcome the New Year with the latest hair colours – and how to make the looks office friendly

A new hairstyle and colour has the power to transform you from ordinary to hip in just one session at the salon. But who wants beautifully-coloured hair at the price of brittleness or broken ends?

That’s why when you’re looking to colour your hair for the Chinese New Year, it’s important to consider the type of hair colour used to achieve the hues you are longing for. With heavily pigmented hair, as well as thicker hair strands, it’s harder for Asians to achieve lighter-coloured shades. It’s harder for the strands to pick up the colour which needs to penetrate through more compact cuticles before reaching the original dark base. This means that more processing is required, which if not done properly and without the right products, hair can easily get damaged.

Shiseido Professional’s Primience and Ultist ranges have been formulated with these challenges in mind.

New year, new you

Developed by make-up and hair artists, the Primience hair colour range is formulated with S-hyaluronic acid – a highly moisturising agent that is also found in high-end skincare products – which works to keep your strands hydrated while enhancing the vibrancy of your hair colour. This acts in tandem with a Duplex Penetration-Enhancing agent to encourage pigment-penetration into the deeper layers, so you can enjoy long-lasting colour, no matter the shade.

The Ultist range, also specially developed for Asian hair, is powered by Color-in Core technology, which enables the dyes to penetrate deep for a vibrant solid shade while restraining protein denaturation at the roots to prevent damage. The hydrophobic veil that is created also helps your hair bloom with brilliant colour.

Ultist’s neutral grey base controls the red and yellow undertones in Asian hair so you can achieve the right colour combination of your choice. With an extensive range of 50 colours in up to 13 levels of intensity, there’s a shade for your hair type and personality.

If you’re looking for some hair colour inspiration for a fresh start to the Year of the Rabbit, Singapore experts from Shiseido Professional’s Beauty Creators – an online community comprising top local hairstylists from across Asia – share the latest trends inspired by the Autumn/Winter 2022 Collection Season Style Book. They also share some hair tips to help you find your new start – and best style – for the New Year.