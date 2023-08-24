Shady behaviour: Where to buy stylish sunglasses in sunny Singapore

SINGAPORE - Beyond just being a fashion accessory, sunglasses should provide adequate protection against the sun’s ultraviolet rays. Here are some options that offer the best of both worlds.

Braun Buffel

The German handbag brand’s reintroduced eyewear collection echoes the same aesthetic of its main line’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection – mixing minimalism and maximalism.

This collection of 12 styles ($199 each) in numerous colourways features sleek panto eye shapes – rounded but not circular – blending vintage charm and contemporary flair; as well as classic cat-eye silhouettes and wire styles.