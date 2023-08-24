Shady behaviour: How to choose the right sunglasses

SINGAPORE – The searing heat may have you slathering on more sunscreen than usual – but just like your skin, your eyes need proper protection against ultraviolet (UV) rays too.

According to local optometrists, eyecare is just as important as healthcare yet often overlooked. Eyes, too, are complex organs, says Mr John Tham, a lead optometrist at home-grown eyewear company O+, which manufactures optical glasses and sunglasses.

“In Singapore’s tropical climate, people may underestimate the sun’s strength and neglect proper eye protection. Singaporeans often wear sunglasses for fashion rather than solely for eye protection.”

Mr Ong En Ming, co-founder of local brand Rocket Eyewear, believes many here neglect to wear sunglasses due to inconvenience.

“Singaporeans love wearing sunglasses when travelling overseas, but rarely do so at home, which is ironic since Singapore is sunny all year round. We spend most of our time indoors, and don’t feel the need to wear sunglasses for the short walks to and from bus stops and MRT stations.”

Prolonged sun exposure can harm the eyes and increase the risk of cataracts, macular degeneration, and other eye conditions like pterygium (raised tissue on the conjunctiva that could encroach onto the cornea) and photokeratitis (sunburn of the cornea), and even cancer, Mr Tham adds.

“The harmful UV rays can damage sensitive eye tissues over time, causing vision problems and increasing the risk of eye diseases.”