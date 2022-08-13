Sexy's back

For the better part of a year now, designers and fashion watchers have been proclaiming that sex is back.

A cursory glance at the runways proves it indeed has returned, but a closer look reveals that sexy this time around looks a little different.

The last time fashion was so outwardly sexy was in the early 2000s, when celebrities such as singer Britney Spears and actress Lindsay Lohan traipsed around in midriff-baring tops and skirts barely bigger than belts.

That moment itself was an evolution of the fashion mood in the late 1990s, when designers such as Calvin Klein and Helmut Lang were in a deconstructive mood - stripping things back until, often, only underpinnings remained. That minimalist approach was, of course, a reaction against the brash maximalism of the 1980s, when bigger - hair, shoulders, jewels, busts - was always better.

This time around, there is a bit of all those influences, but there is also something else in the mix.

On the runways, there was a sharper edge and a muscularity to this new sexy that was not as immediately pleasing and palatable the way Y2K sexy was. The looks were revealing, but they were also a little man-repelling - to borrow a term from the end of the Y2K era.

Nothing exemplifies the rise of this powerful take on sexuality more than the new-found heat at the House of Alaia. The French brand's late Tunisian founder Azzedine Alaia was, after all, a pioneer whose designs put strength and sensuality on equal footing. Who could forget actress Grace Jones as a ferocious Bond girl in her hooded Alaia bandage dress?

Though the brand has never left the cultural consciousness, it has been a long while since it is as red hot as it is now under the creative direction of Pieter Mulier. The Belgian came to the job with a healthy respect for all the codes that made Alaia the "King of Cling" - the bodycon dresses, the fit-and-flare silhouettes, the goddess drapes and warrior hoods - and a modern eye for remixing and redeploying those codes.

With two collections under his belt, Mulier proves he has the chops to carry on Alaia's legacy of celebrating the sensuality and the power of the female form.

The pieces Alaia used to denote sex and power - the belts that are part-corset and part-gladiator's harness, the bandage dresses, the moulded leathers, the skin-tight perforated knits - are also very much part of his direction of the brand, always suggesting at the body underneath, but leaving the power to reveal it with the woman wearing the clothes.

As Mulier said in an interview with trade publication Business of Fashion, Alaia to him is about "a form and femininity that's very powerful - just purely about beauty".