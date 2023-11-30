Sea vistas double as backdrop for artist Sophie Mong

This article first appeared in Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The November 2023 issue is out on newsstands now.

SINGAPORE – Sophie Mong knows that her 1,291 sq ft apartment in Marine Parade is quite the find.

Located on a high floor, the open-concept living and dining rooms look out to a calming vista of the neighbouring East Coast Park. It is a view that far surpasses the scenery from many other condominiums and apartments that she and her husband have seen in their search for their new home.

The picturesque surroundings are almost like a gently moving tableau. Mong opted for long windows that run across the length of the living and dining areas, with the slim window panes framing the scene almost like a painting.

The apartment also boasts beautiful artworks by Mong herself. She made the transition to doing art full-time just three months ago after quitting her job in market research.

With its laid-back vibe, the flat – a chic and restorative family home – also functions as an inspiring studio space for her to do her abstract paintings. She is now in a green and yellow phase.

The location near the beach means that her two-year-old son Liam can enjoy frequent play times by the sea while she basks in the balmy daytime weather and soft winds.

Says Mong of her design philosophy: “I really wanted somewhere where I could display my colourful paintings. You can imagine if there were a lot of colours in the home itself, it would look rather chaotic and perhaps overwhelming. After a long day, you want to come back home to rest, and I don’t want too much clutter. I just want to have a neutral environment to calm my mind while I’m creating my art.”

Mong, who studied fine arts in high school in Malaysia and arts management in Singapore, is now focusing on doing commissioned artworks based on specific moments in time.

While she works from home, with the inspiring view as a bonus, she still hopes to find a studio space soon as painting can be a messy undertaking.