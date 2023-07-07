Scents of summer: Seven new fragrances for the hottest time of the year

In the world of niche perfumery, Oman-born luxury fragrance house Amouage has grown a cult following for its distinct Middle Eastern sensibilities and beautiful bottles.

The brand was established in 1983 by the Sultan of Oman. Bottles for its women’s scents are said to recall the shape of the Palace Ruwi Mosque in Muscat, while those for the men’s fragrances are shaped like a Khanjar, the traditional dagger of Oman.

The third and latest chapter of its Odyssey Collection is built around royal frankincense, with four new fragrances ($543 each) inspired by escapism and a journey to find oneself.

In a bottle fit to be collected by The Little Mermaid’s Ariel, Lineage sings a song of salty incense and mineral warmth, with notes of Sichuan pepper, ginger and a whiff of sea spray that bring to mind beach holidays.

Guidance, a luxurious feminine scent which has gone somewhat viral on TikTok, seduces with its opening of pear and hazelnut that settles into a creamy, lingering whisper.

Two men’s scents round up the collection. Search is zesty lemon and lime – a fitting counterpart to Lineage – while Purpose, spicy and woody with notes of bergamot, sand vetiver and papyrus, makes for an addictive green option for night-time.

Info: Available at Escentials stores including at Paragon, Tangs at Tang Plaza, escentials.com and tangs.com

2. Dior Dioriviera, from $215