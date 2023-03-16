Scents And Sensibilities: How TikTok and influencers are changing the way people buy fragrances

Singapore's Ann Nicole has a combined total of more than 200,000 followers on both TikTok and IG. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Louisa Lim
Updated
51 sec ago
Published
3 hours ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – “My girlfriend loves your perfume – may I know what you use?”

A Singaporean fan of Jackson Wang posed this question to the Hong Kong pop star at his meet-and-greet session in Far East Square shopping mall in December.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top