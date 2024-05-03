Scent, story and self-discovery: Find your perfect fragrance match as Chanel debuts perfume masterclass

Fragrance enthusiasts, collectors and Chanel loyalists, get set for an immersive dive into the sophisticated world of scents.
In a first for South-east Asia, Chanel is holding its highly anticipated Parfumeur Masterclass: A Fragrance Experience, till June 2, 2024.
Held in an artfully-designed space on the first floor of The Warehouses at CQ @ Clarke Quay, it will immerse attendees in the rich history and craftsmanship behind the brand’s perfumery
Central to this sensory adventure is Les Exclusifs de Chanel, a fragrance collection that captures the visionary spirit of Gabrielle Chanel. As you make your way through the Les Caracteres Maze, you not only get to discover each unique scent, via ceramic blotters, you’ll also immerse yourself in the stories about Mademoiselle Chanel and how these inspire the creation of each fragrance.
Discover the complete Les Exclusifs de Chanel range
The maze features the collection’s 19 exquisite fragrances, which capture the timeless elegance and avant-garde creativity that define the Chanel name.
Each fragrance is also backed by striking abstract visuals which capture the stories. As you take in the different scents (don’t forget to give your olfactory senses a break with the coffee ceramic blotter), make a note of which speaks to you as this will be useful when you get to the end of the maze.
You’ll also be among the first to preview the newest addition to the iconic collection. Comete, a deeply floral scent with a cherry blossom accord, also refers to Mademoiselle Chanel’s belief in the magical power of the comet, an emblem of her optimism, as well as the legendary Comete necklace from her 1932 Bijoux de Diamante High Jewellery collection. It has a shooting star designed to nestle in the hollow of one’s neck.
Watch this video for a sneak peek of Chanel’s Parfeumer Masterclass: A Fragrance Experience at Clarke Quay.
Other stories you’ll discover as you wander – you’ll find out why Mademoiselle Chanel, who favoured black and white, also loved Beige, as it reflects sophistication and simplicity. Along with the soothing shade comes a soothing, elegant fragrance with a hawthorn-freesia-frangipani accord, subtly enhanced with honeyed notes.
Then there’s Boy Chanel, which draws inspiration from the inseparable bond between the designer and Boy “Arthur” Capel, the love of her life and the one who encouraged her to pursue her creative dreams.
A pioneer in unisex fashion, she challenged the norms, envisioning women dressed in tweed, with short hair and flat shoes. Similarly, with its botanical and woody accents, Boy Chanel, the fragrance, transcends genders. Fun fact: Look closely at the bottle’s label, and you’ll see that the word Boy is closer in space to Chanel, than all the other fragrance names. Sign up here for The Chanel Parfumeur Masterclass: A Fragrance Experience.
Venture deeper into the maze and you’ll encounter Jersey. In the 1920s, Mademoiselle Chanel used the supple fabric, traditionally used to make sailor sweaters, for her flowing garments, giving women elegance with ease of movement. Jersey, the fragrance, evokes that sense of freedom, with the softness of lavender and a creaminess from Bourbon vanilla, heightened with white musk notes.
Find your fragrance-personality match
When you get to the end of the maze, you’ll enter the Les Caracteres Bar. Here, you’ll get to meet the Chanel fragrance experts who will “read” your personality, tarot card style. By getting to know you better with card selections, they will unveil options from the Les Exclusifs de Chanel collection to suit your personality and preferences. See if these match with the scents that spoke to you through your maze journey!
You’ll also get to learn how to layer your fragrance with creams and oils. Les Exclusifs de Chanel has launched four new dry body oils, Gardenia, 1957, Beige and Coromandel, which can be used to enhance and even make your fragrances last longer.
If you’re layering, always start with the oil, then cream, followed by your perfume. And if you’re new to this, use the character of the scent as a guide. If you have a musky scent, like Boy, go with a muskier-based oil, such as 1957. Bois des Iles is sensual and woody, making it a good match with the mysterious, amber-scented Coromandel oil.
The Chanel Parfumeur Masterclass: A Fragrance Experience, will offer the rare opportunity to explore the world of Chanel fragrances and deepen your appreciation for the art of scent creation.
"We are thrilled to host a brand-new experience of the Chanel Parfumeur Masterclass for the first time in South-East Asia," says a Chanel spokesperson. "This event is a testament to the art and creation that is unique to Chanel and to provide an immersive experience to showcase our savoir-faire and fragrance expertise."
Sign up here for The Chanel Parfumeur Masterclass: A Fragrance Experience, which will run till June 2, 2024.
Venue: The Warehouses, CQ @ Clarke Quay, Block B #B1-08, 3B River Valley Road
Opening hours: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays: 11am to 9pm;
Fridays to Sundays ad public holidays: 10am to 9pm
Brought to you by CHANEL