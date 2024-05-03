Scent, story and self-discovery: Find your perfect fragrance match as Chanel debuts perfume masterclass

Fragrance enthusiasts, collectors and Chanel loyalists, get set for an immersive dive into the sophisticated world of scents.

In a first for South-east Asia, Chanel is holding its highly anticipated Parfumeur Masterclass: A Fragrance Experience, till June 2, 2024.

Held in an artfully-designed space on the first floor of The Warehouses at CQ @ Clarke Quay, it will immerse attendees in the rich history and craftsmanship behind the brand’s perfumery