Safe dancing

Participants at “Social! the social distance dance club” held in Drill Hall at Park Avenue Armory in New York. Billed as an “interactive and experiential movement piece” and “a communal moment of cathartic release”, the event sees 100 par
Participants at “Social! the social distance dance club” held in Drill Hall at Park Avenue Armory in New York. Billed as an “interactive and experiential movement piece” and “a communal moment of cathartic release”, the event sees 100 participants groove in their own spotlights, each 1.8m in diameter, spaced 3m to 4m apart at the 55,000 sq ft venue.PHOTO: NYTIMES
Conceived by choreographer Steven Hoggett, set designer Christine Jones and musician David Byrne, the event offers an easy-to-dance-to playlist that jumps from Daft Punk to James Brown to Talking Heads. Dancer Karine Plantadit, in the role of DJ Mad
Conceived by choreographer Steven Hoggett, set designer Christine Jones and musician David Byrne, the event offers an easy-to-dance-to playlist that jumps from Daft Punk to James Brown to Talking Heads. Dancer Karine Plantadit, in the role of DJ Mad Love, presides over two laptops on a platform and leads participants to let their hair down and groove to the music. The event, which costs US$45 (S$60), ends on Thursday.PHOTO: NYTIMES
Conceived by choreographer Steven Hoggett, set designer Christine Jones and musician David Byrne, the event offers an easy-to-dance-to playlist that jumps from Daft Punk to James Brown to Talking Heads. Dancer Karine Plantadit, in the role of DJ Mad
Conceived by choreographer Steven Hoggett, set designer Christine Jones and musician David Byrne, the event offers an easy-to-dance-to playlist that jumps from Daft Punk to James Brown to Talking Heads. Dancer Karine Plantadit, in the role of DJ Mad Love, presides over two laptops on a platform and leads participants to let their hair down and groove to the music. The event, which costs US$45 (S$60), ends on Thursday.PHOTO: NYTIMES
Published: 
35 min ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 20, 2021, with the headline 'Safe dancing'. Subscribe