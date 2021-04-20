Safe dancing

Conceived by choreographer Steven Hoggett, set designer Christine Jones and musician David Byrne, the event offers an easy-to-dance-to playlist that jumps from Daft Punk to James Brown to Talking Heads. Dancer Karine Plantadit, in the role of DJ Mad Love, presides over two laptops on a platform and leads participants to let their hair down and groove to the music. The event, which costs US$45 (S$60), ends on Thursday.

PHOTO: NYTIMES