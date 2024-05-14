S’pore-founded bag brand Aupen, worn by Taylor Swift, attracts investor interest from H&M and Prada

SINGAPORE – Aupen, the viral bag brand founded in Singapore and carried by celebrities including American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, is on the brink of a major milestone.

The Straits Times (ST) understands that it recently received investor interest from major European fashion conglomerates H&M Group and Prada Group, as well as private equity firms.

In response to queries from ST, a spokesperson for Aupen confirmed that H&M approached the brand, but it “cannot comment on Prada Group”.

This marks one of the rare few times a Singapore-founded fashion brand has attracted investment from a major fashion conglomerate.

In 2011, LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy) invested a 20 per cent stake in home-grown accessories brand Charles & Keith, although those shares have since been bought back.

Aupen is currently independently funded.

The news comes on the heels of Aupen suddenly wiping out its Instagram page to announce the departure of its current design team. The page, which has 47,000 followers, was wiped clean on May 10 save for three posts, which led many to falsely believe that the brand is closing.

The design team is merely taking a break, clarified the spokesperson, and the brand and operations will continue running.

A check on Aupen’s website shows that all except one style are out of stock, though the spokesperson confirmed that all current styles are still being sold and will be restocked most likely in June.