S. Korean fashion brand Songzio’s Lyrical Armor collection shaped BTS’ Arirang concert looks

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BTS wore South Korean fashion brand Songzio for their Arirang comeback show on March 21 at Gwanghwamun in Seoul.

SEOUL - K-pop kings BTS returned to the stage on March 21 in front of Gwanghwamun, one of Seoul’s most historically significant sites, with a performance centered on their new album Arirang.

While the setting and music highlighted Korean cultural heritage, their costumes - designed by South Korean fashion brand Songzio - also intended to connect past, present and future through form and structure.

According to the label, the collection - created under the concept of Lyrical Armor - envisions a new generation of heroes who carry the weight of Korea’s history while shaping a new future. In this framework, BTS is presented not only as performers but as cultural figures embodying continuity and transformation, Songzio said.

The designs draw on structural elements from traditional Joseon-era garments, reinterpreting them into a contemporary design language. Asymmetrical silhouettes combining straight and curved lines, exposed seams and fluid drapery reflect traces of traditional dress while creating a modern, forward-looking aesthetic.

BTS appeared in monochrome outfits in black and white and the focus on a limited colour palette, the brand noted, allowed the garments’ construction and silhouettes to stand out, enhancing the seven members’ movements on stage.

The costume design extended beyond the group to include dancers, traditional vocalists and instrumentalists, creating a unified visual composition across the performance. This approach positioned costume as an organising element of the stage rather than a separate stylistic layer.

Songzio, currently led by CEO and creative director Jay Songzio, operates more than 100 stores worldwide, including flagship locations in Paris and Seoul. The brand is set to expand further with the opening of a New York flagship store later in 2026. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK