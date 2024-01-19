Running the game: Nike Orchard Road aims to be known for more than just its size

SINGAPORE – Three storeys, 28,000 sq ft and plenty of cool kicks – that is what shoppers can expect when they step into Nike’s largest store in Asia outside of China.

Nike Orchard Road – located in the building known as 268, between Apple Orchard Road and The Heeren – opens on Jan 19.

The street-facing store, a joint partnership by Nike and Middle Eastern global retailer and distributor GMG, is the American sportswear giant’s most ambitious project in the region, not just in size, but also in its innovative approach to retail experiences and sports culture. It is the brand’s eighth store in Singapore.

From Nike’s online-to-offline services – where orders placed on the Nike app or Nike.com may be picked up at, or returned to, the store’s Service Hub – to exclusive digital experiences, this colossal flagship is designed to be more than just a store.

It is also a sports hub catering to athletes and fitness enthusiasts of all ages, with a focus on girls and women. It boasts an extensive collection of bras, leggings, footwear and lifestyle apparel, reflecting Nike’s commitment to inclusivity and empowerment in sport.

Nike Orchard Road is also home to Singapore’s inaugural Swoosh Studio. This space serves as a multi-functional venue where the brand will periodically organise sports, wellness and creative programmes.

Shoppers can view and book programmes at the Swoosh Studio by signing up for free as a Nike member at nike.com/sg/membership

The third floor features Nike By You, a space for members to personalise their in-store purchases with city-exclusive graphics and accessories by a rotating line-up of artists. One of the current resident artists is Singaporean designer and illustrator Ella Zheng, whose distinctive artworks adorn corners of the store.

Ahead of its opening, The Straits Times caught up with Mr Sanjay Gangopadhyay, vice-president and general manager of Nike South-east Asia and India, to find out more about Nike Orchard Road.

Q: What are the strategic reasons for choosing Singapore for this flagship store?

A: Singapore has seen a surge of consumers taking to movement and sport in a big manner. Nike is a brand that is always promoting movement and making sport a daily habit, and this trend fits very well with our purpose.

From a location perspective, I think Orchard Road is among the most coveted high streets in the world to any brand that wants to make its presence felt in South-east Asia. As such, it is a dual opportunity for us to showcase our innovation and storytelling to Singapore and the world.