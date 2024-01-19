Running the game: Nike Orchard Road aims to be known for more than just its size

SINGAPORE – Three storeys, 28,000 sq ft and plenty of cool kicks – that is what shoppers can expect when they step into Nike’s largest store in Asia outside of China.
Nike Orchard Road – located in the building known as 268, between Apple Orchard Road and The Heeren – opens on Jan 19.
The street-facing store, a joint partnership by Nike and Middle Eastern global retailer and distributor GMG, is the American sportswear giant’s most ambitious project in the region, not just in size, but also in its innovative approach to retail experiences and sports culture. It is the brand’s eighth store in Singapore.
From Nike’s online-to-offline services – where orders placed on the Nike app or Nike.com may be picked up at, or returned to, the store’s Service Hub – to exclusive digital experiences, this colossal flagship is designed to be more than just a store.
It is also a sports hub catering to athletes and fitness enthusiasts of all ages, with a focus on girls and women. It boasts an extensive collection of bras, leggings, footwear and lifestyle apparel, reflecting Nike’s commitment to inclusivity and empowerment in sport.
Nike Orchard Road is also home to Singapore’s inaugural Swoosh Studio. This space serves as a multi-functional venue where the brand will periodically organise sports, wellness and creative programmes.
Shoppers can view and book programmes at the Swoosh Studio by signing up for free as a Nike member at nike.com/sg/membership
The third floor features Nike By You, a space for members to personalise their in-store purchases with city-exclusive graphics and accessories by a rotating line-up of artists. One of the current resident artists is Singaporean designer and illustrator Ella Zheng, whose distinctive artworks adorn corners of the store.
Ahead of its opening, The Straits Times caught up with Mr Sanjay Gangopadhyay, vice-president and general manager of Nike South-east Asia and India, to find out more about Nike Orchard Road.
Q: What are the strategic reasons for choosing Singapore for this flagship store?
A: Singapore has seen a surge of consumers taking to movement and sport in a big manner. Nike is a brand that is always promoting movement and making sport a daily habit, and this trend fits very well with our purpose.
From a location perspective, I think Orchard Road is among the most coveted high streets in the world to any brand that wants to make its presence felt in South-east Asia. As such, it is a dual opportunity for us to showcase our innovation and storytelling to Singapore and the world.
Q: Do you have any insights into sporting trends in Singapore?
A: Running is getting increasingly popular. It is probably the most democratic sport because you don’t require too much infrastructure or paraphernalia. You just need the right community and right motivation to run.
The other trend we are seeing is the rise of female participation (in sport). That is why we have the biggest range of running shoes available here, for men and women.
Q: How does Nike Orchard Road differ from other Nike stores and its competitors?
A: We don’t call it a store – we would rather call it a sports hub. Traditional retail has always been about the transaction of goods and services, but a sports hub goes beyond the traditional definition of a store.
It combines the best of innovation with inspiration, so shoppers get inspired to move more, play more, play better. And, in the process, they create a community that believes in the same ethos.
We are committed to making sport a level playing field, especially for more women and girls, by ensuring our programmes increase their participation in sport.
You don’t have to come here to buy products to be a part of the story. If you love sports, we will help you in your journey. So, we are weaving all of that into what used to be traditionally called a store.
Q: What are some hyper-local design elements incorporated into the store?
A: Working with local artists is one. And then, there is the Sports Pulse, a huge screen in the middle of the store that will show you the places where you can go on your next run, where the next sporting event is happening or even leaderboards from the Nike Run Club, a free app. This space can be used by the local community to disseminate information, share and inspire. We will build the data as we go along.
Q: What about innovations and products that cater specifically to women and girls?
A: In the footwear section, I think the biggest innovation that you will find is in running, like our Alphafly collection (a high-performance running shoe worn by professional athletes).
We are also looking at plus sizes, maternity and period-protection products. We are committed to bringing all of that into the store.
Q: How does the store leverage digital technology to enhance the overall shopping experience?
A: It has QR codes (on signs) that you can scan to get information about the product and its benefits. We will also implement mobile checkout, so you don’t have to stand in line at a cash register during busy hours.
There will be sales assistants moving around and you can pay the bill anywhere.