Rolex's left-handed GMT-Master II and other novelties at Watches & Wonders 2022

GENEVA - Two years after Covid-19 forced it to go online, Watches & Wonders 2022 is finally unfolding as a live event - with a digital component as well - in the world's watchmaking capital.

Held at Geneva's Palexpo convention centre, the trade fair - formerly known as Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie - started on March 30 and ends on April 5.

Boasting nearly 40 exhibiting brands - from big guns such as Rolex and Cartier to independents including H. Moser & Cie and Ferdinand Berthoud - it marks a welcome mask-free return to full-scale face-to-face presentations, reuniting watchmakers and jewellers with retailers, journalists, collectors and hobbyists.

For the public as well as those for whom travel is still not safe or possible, keynote speeches, expert opinions and new product releases are also broadcast live from Palexpo and available online and on-demand.

The mood at the fair is buoyant and understandably so. Despite the pandemic, Swiss watch sales, according to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, hit an all-time high of 22.3 billion Swiss francs (S$32.8 billion) in 2021, up 31.2 per cent from 2020.

The participating brands have spared no expense to deck out their booths to make the reunion a memorable one.

IWC has a high-tech shipping container-style set-up; Van Cleef & Arpels' booth looks like a bejewelled garden; Hermes lures with a stunning piece of immersive artwork; while Jaeger-LeCoultre transports one to the celestial realms.

The biggest attractions, of course, are the timepieces themselves. Here is a sneak peak at some of this year's novelties.

Rolex Oyster Perpetual GMT Master II

Rolex started the ball rolling at the fair with a jaw-dropper that came out of left field: a southpaw or destro (left-handed) version of the GMT Master II.

Word is that the watch, which has the crown on the left and the date window at nine o'clock, is a tribute to Rolex head honcho Jean Frederic Dufour, who is left-handed.

It boasts a striking green-and-black Cerachrom bezel and, like other GMT Master II models, is water-resistant to 100m.

The watch is powered by the in-house 3285 automatic GMT movement, which has 10 patents and boasts, among other features, 70 hours of power reserve, a shock-resistant Parachrom hairspring and Paraflex shock absorbers.

Nicknamed the Sprite GMT, this 40mm beauty is available with either an Oystersteel or Jubilee bracelet.

Price: $15,240 (Oystersteel); $15,540 (Jubilee)

IWC Pilot's Watch Chronograph Top Gun Edition Lake Tahoe