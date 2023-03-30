Rolex’s colourful Celebration watch and other hot timepieces at Watches & Wonders 2023

GENEVA – The world’s biggest watch fair started on a frenetic note for thousands of exhibitors, retailers and journalists.

They had turned up for Watches & Wonders 2023 at the Palexpo convention centre in Geneva, Switzerland, on Monday morning to find the registration area bursting at the seams. Many missed their morning appointments because it took them nearly two hours to collect their passes for the event, which ends on Sunday.

The chaos and crowds marked a return to normality for the trade fair – formerly known as Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie – which had to go digital for two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although Watches & Wonders 2022 was a physical event, the buzz and boisterousness were slightly muted compared with previous years’. For one thing, the very sizeable contingent of Chinese retailers and journalists was missing because the country was then still under lockdown.

But they are back in 2023 in full force – the number of Chinese journalists alone at the event is about 150.

Compared with 38 last year, Watches & Wonders 2023 boasts 49 exhibiting brands, from the big boys such as Rolex and Patek Philippe to independents, including Arnold & Son and Laurent Ferrier.

Besides taking the unusual step of opening the fair to watch lovers and enthusiasts this weekend, the organisers are also taking the festivities to the streets of Geneva with music performances and guided tours of historical watchmaking landmarks and the Patek Philippe Museum.

Meanwhile, many exhibitors at the fair have pulled out all the stops to reel in the crowds.

Hermes collaborated with artist Clement Vieille to create a scenography depicting the complexity of time at its pavilion.