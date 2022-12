SINGAPORE – It may seem hard to believe, but the creator of a skincare line based on traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) knew little about it at first.

“I was not familiar with TCM at all. My only knowledge of it was through the herbal tonic soups my grandmother used to brew for us when we were growing up,” says former pharmacist Serene Ang, 44, who founded Serene SkinLab in 2019.