Relive a bygone era

Antique jewellery appraiser Filippa Trozelli (above) in her favourite pink robe a la Francaise. Bridgerton, American producer-screenwriter Shonda Rhimes' racially diverse Netflix series set in 1813 England, has ignited new interest in Regency fashion. But a global community of hobbyists has been designing, making and wearing clothing from the 19th century and earlier for many years. Long a private obsession fuelled by films like The Leopard (1963) and Pride And Prejudice (2005), social media has widened the conversation, with fans of all ages worldwide now trading notes on how best to trim a sleeve or adjust a straw bonnet. PHOTO: NYTIMES
A car mechanic in Sipoo, Finland, Ms Merja Palkivaara's meticulous creations of period costumes (above) have earned her 51,000 followers online. The fan of such clothing started making them 15 years ago, inspired by a red satin gown in the 2001 film, Moulin Rouge. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Many men who wear period clothing do so to enjoy group re-enactments and activities. They include actor Mitchell Kramer, who morphs into founding father of the United States Benjamin Franklin, whether addressing a conference or publicly reading the Declaration of Independence at Valley Forge.PHOTO: NYTIMES
