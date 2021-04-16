Relive a bygone era

Antique jewellery appraiser Filippa Trozelli (above) in her favourite pink robe a la Francaise. Bridgerton, American producer-screenwriter Shonda Rhimes' racially diverse Netflix series set in 1813 England, has ignited new interest in Regency fashion. But a global community of hobbyists has been designing, making and wearing clothing from the 19th century and earlier for many years. Long a private obsession fuelled by films like The Leopard (1963) and Pride And Prejudice (2005), social media has widened the conversation, with fans of all ages worldwide now trading notes on how best to trim a sleeve or adjust a straw bonnet.

PHOTO: NYTIMES