Rami Malek’s attention to details in film and fashion

PARIS – There is something incredibly electrifying about Rami Malek.

The Egyptian-American actor may be small in stature, but he is big in personality, though not in a loud, brash way.

He has an intense gaze that draws you in, and an approachable manner.

I met Malek, one of the celebrity ambassadors for French luxury maison Cartier, on the rooftop bar of The Peninsula Hotel in Paris in late 2022. It was at the relaunch of the Tank Francaise, a watch that turns 27 in 2023.

He was warm and friendly throughout dinner, engaging in light-hearted conversations with everyone around him.

My interview with the Oscar-winning actor – he won for his role as Freddie Mercury, the late frontman of British rockers Queen in Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) – was scheduled for the next day. I had the last slot, which was not the best choice.

As it turns out, Malek, 41, is an enthusiastic interviewee. The 20 minutes allocated for each journalist stretched to an hour. There were 20 of them.

Despite the back-to-back interviews, Malek – who stars with legendary French actress Catherine Deneuve in Cartier’s new campaign directed by British film-maker Guy Ritchie – had plenty of chatter left in him.

Apologising profusely for the delay, he quickly settled down to talk about his craft, what fashion means to him and his longstanding devotion to his Cartier Tank watch.

Q: Guy Ritchie. What a great opportunity to film the Cartier commercial with such an acclaimed director.

A: We were supposed to talk about the film, and two hours later, he got up to say goodbye. I was like, “Do you not want to discuss this project?”

I found it quite elegant that he just didn’t charge right into work. It was kind of an audition to see if we were going to get along and that was most definitely the case. I wanted to get a sense of someone you’re working with, especially when you’re spending that much time with a human being.

Q: What do you like about his films?