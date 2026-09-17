Radio DJ Sonia Chew launches first footwear line with PrettyFit

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The three-piece range is inspired by Sonia Chew’s on-the-go lifestyle and distinctive sense of style.

Sonia Chew’s footwear line inspired by pop stars

Mediacorp personality and 987FM presenter Sonia Chew is stepping into footwear design with her debut capsule collection created in collaboration with home-grown footwear label PrettyFit.

Named “On Air. Off Air. On Point”, the three-piece range is inspired by the 34-year-old’s on-the-go lifestyle and distinctive sense of style, created with comfort and versatility at its heart for women who constantly find themselves having to “wear many hats in life”.

The collection takes inspiration from three female pop stars. For dressier occasions, the Raye Sandals ($79.90) – named after British singer-songwriter Raye – feature an 8cm heel and cushioned sole. They come in the shades Blueberry Mochi, Lemon Chiffon and Espresso Martini.

The Raye Sandals ($79.90) in three colourways. PHOTO: PRETTYFIT

The Mary Jane-inspired Charli Flats ($83.90), named after British singer-songwriter Charli XCX, feature leather-and-satin criss-cross straps and a memory foam insole. They are available in Mocha Tart, Cherry Pie and Creme Brulee.

The Billie Sneakers ($89.90) featuring customisable lace charms. PHOTO: PRETTYFIT

Rounding out the line-up for casual off-duty moments are the Billie Sneakers ($89.90), inspired by American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish. Available in Panna Cotta and Burnt Caramel, the sneakers feature contrasting laces and offer a personalised touch with customisable silver charms shaped like stars, microphones and headphones.

Info: Available at prettyfit.com.sg and across PrettyFit stores islandwide

The Paper Bunny launches build-your-own planner

The Paper Bunny 2027 Planner system. PHOTO: THE PAPER BUNNY

Planner shopping is getting a customisable upgrade, thanks to Singapore lifestyle brand The Paper Bunny. Marking 12 years of stationery design, the home-grown label has launched its 2027 Planner, featuring a modular system that lets users build their dream planner instead of choosing a fixed layout .

The process begins with selecting a folio cover available in five colourways, designed with pockets for receipts, photos and stickers. For a personalised finish, the folio can also be monogrammed for $8.

The Paper Bunny 2027 Planner Folios with custom monogramming and mini charm add-ons. PHOTO: THE PAPER BUNNY

Users then choose from three insert formats tailored to their planning style, before adding accessories such as decorative Mini Charms ($19.90 for a bundle of three), a Keepsake Clip ($35) and a set of three Pocket Notebooks ($18).

The Mini Charms are exclusive to the 2027 Planner bundle (from $69.90), while the clip and notebooks can be bought separately.

Info: Available at paperbunny.com and physical stores including The TPB Everyday Store (B2-12, Takashimaya Shopping Centre, Ngee Ann City, 391 Orchard Road) and TPB VivoCity (02-187/188 VivoCity, 1 HarbourFront Walk)

Shiseido Group mounts eight-brand beauty pop-up

Shiseido’s multi-brand pop-up at Paragon’s Level 1 atrium runs from Sept 18 to 27. PHOTO: SHISEIDO GROUP

Beauty enthusiasts can explore eight brands under the Shiseido Group umbrella in a single destination, as the Japanese beauty company launches its first multi-brand pop-up at Paragon’s Level 1 atrium.

Running from Sept 18 to 27, the 10-day event brings together Shiseido, Cle de Peau Beaute, Nars, Drunk Elephant, Anessa, Elixir, Issey Miyake Parfums and Narciso Rodriguez.

Themed Where Beauty Comes To Light , the beauty destination offers complimentary services across the brands.

Drop by for a 15-minute express makeover at Nars, personalised skincare consultations at Drunk Elephant or an AI-powered skin analysis at Elixir that assesses 16 skin parameters before ending with a hand treatment. At Anessa, a UV camera check station compares sunscreen coverage before and after application.

Guests can also walk the “Journey of Light”, a seven-stop consumer trail across the eight brands, to redeem limited-edition Japanese glass candy.

Complimentary Japanese glass candy for completing the pop-up trail. PHOTO: SHISEIDO GROUP

Ticketed lifestyle and brand-led workshops, priced from $30 to $80, will also be held, with activities like creating a customised shadow light or a personalised braided pouch.

Info: From Sept 18 to 27, 10am to 9pm, at Atrium, Level 1 Paragon, 290 Orchard Road

By Invite Only launches nostalgic Polly Pocket jewellery collection

Titled Pocketful of Summer, the tropical-themed range features six jewellery pieces and 10 interchangeable charms designed to be mixed and matched. PHOTO: BY INVITE ONLY

The miniature world of Polly Pocket is getting a wearable makeover with a new jewellery collection from Singapore label By Invite Only. Titled Pocketful of Summer, the tropical-themed range features six jewellery pieces and 10 interchangeable charms designed to be mixed and matched.

Crafted in 18K gold-plated or rhodium-plated eco-brass, the line highlights playful retro motifs – from palm trees and freshwater pearls to stars and the recognisable clamshell compact.

Standout items include the Polly Pocket Shell Necklace ($109), featuring a clamshell pendant that opens to reveal the tagline “Original Homebody”; and the Polly Pocket Summer Bracelet ($109), decorated with freshwater pearls, seashells, stars and cubic zirconia.

The Polly Pocket Shell Necklace ($109) and Twin Hearts Charm Necklace ($98). PHOTO: BY INVITE ONLY

For customisable styling, individual charms ($59 to $69) come in whimsical shapes including palm trees, starbursts, reversible hearts and seashells. Shoppers who spend a minimum of $150, inclusive of any Polly Pocket jewellery piece, also receive a complimentary Silver Polly Pocket Starla Huggies worth $59, while stocks last.

The Silver Polly Pocket Starla Huggies ($59). PHOTO: BY INVITE ONLY

Info: Available from Sept 17 at byinviteonly.shop and all By Invite Only stores, including at 03-19 Raffles City Shopping Centre, 252 North Bridge Road