Pursuit Of Jade star Tian Xiwei to make Singapore appearance for Gucci event on May 22

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Chinese actress and Pursuit Of Jade star Tian Xiwei is a brand ambassador for Gucci.

Chinese actress Tian Xiwei, the leading lady of C-drama smash hit Pursuit Of Jade (2026), will be in town on May 22 for a private Gucci cocktail event.

The 28-year-old plays butcher’s daughter Fan Changyu in the 40-episode historical romance, opposite actor Zhang Linghe as general Xie Zheng.

The series has gone viral outside China, becoming the first Chinese title to reach No. 5 on Netflix’s global weekly top 10 (non-English) chart and stay there for four consecutive weeks. It was also the platform’s top-ranked drama in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Thailand, outperforming a slew of South Korean titles.

Tian, a Gucci ambassador since 2024, will be gracing the launch of the Generation Gucci collection at the Italian luxury brand’s Marina Bay Sands store, happening from 7 to 9 pm.

Presented as a lookbook of an imaginary Gucci show shot by the house’s new creative director Demna, the collection – priced between $500 for a bracelet and $9,700 for a biker jacket – represents his ongoing research into archival and visual codes across Gucci’s different eras.

The Generation Gucci collection features a relaxed take on the Jackie bag, fast becoming a Demna signature at Gucci. PHOTO: GUCCI

It is the Georgian designer’s second surprise drop, unveiled in December 2025, and his sophomore collection for the house.

The looks open with lightweight tailoring in an archival silk faille, woven to simulate an aged handfeel. Diving into 1970s and 1990s house signatures, racer jackets feature a Web stripe and belts debut a sliced interpretation of the iconic Double G buckle.

The relaxed Jackie bag from his debut pops up again here, cementing it as his first pet bag at Gucci.

Info: B1-109 2 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, Bayfront Avenue

Lenskart launches Meller sunglasses with Sky fan meet

Meller Seba Black Orange sunglasses ($60). PHOTO: LENSKART

Hit Barcelona sunglasses brand Meller can now be shopped in Singapore online and at Lenskart outlets. The tie-up with the eyewear chain brings the viral frames, worn by the likes of Blackpink’s Jennie and DJ Peggy Gou, to Asia for the first time.

Meller’s Singapore debut introduces its Asia Fit collection, a range of 21 designs tweaked for Asian face shapes. These feature UV400 protection, polarised lenses and prescription lens customisation options, with prices starting at $100. Among them are the retro-tinted Cumbi and soft-angled Jamil models.

Thai model-actor Sky will be in town on May 23 for Meller's launch pop-up. PHOTO: LENSKART

As part of launch festivities, Thai model-actor Wongravee Nateetorn, best known as Sky, will be in town on May 23 for a meet-and-greet at the Meller pop-up at Hougang Mall.

Until May 24 at the pop-up, shoppers can customise their shades by choosing from a catalogue of 23 tinted lenses – an event exclusive. Those who spend a minimum of $200 will also get $40 off, while a $100 in a single receipt entitles customers to a customisable keychain. Visitors can participate in a lucky draw too.

Info: The pop-up is held at L1 Atrium, Hougang Mall, 90 Hougang Avenue 10, from noon to 8pm .

H&M x Stella McCartney collection hits Singapore shelves

The clothes in the H&M x Stella McCartney collection are priced between $49.90 and $299.90. PHOTO: H&M

Swedish apparel chain H&M launched its highly anticipated collaboration with English designer Stella McCartney on May 7, some 20 years after their first team-up in 2005.

The collection is a likeable union of her past and present signatures, with contemporary favourites like oversized shirting, sweeping trenches and sharp tailoring sitting alongside callbacks to her early bejewelled prints and slogan tops.

The clothes in the H&M x Stella McCartney collection are priced between $49.90 and $299.90. PHOTO: H&M

These are pieces that bottle the mood of strong feminity that McCartney has become known for, priced between $49.90 and $299.90. Her familiar grey melange features prominently, as in a double-breasted jacket with a light pinstripe and oversized trousers with pleat detailing.

For fashion history buffs, a white mini T-shirt studded with the words “Rock Royalty” is a delightful reference to her rule-breaking casual outfit to the 1999 Met Gala in New York, when she and American actress Liv Tyler wore matching one-shoulder tank tops with the same epithet.

Other key items include rib knitted dresses and tops with McCartney’s signature Falabella chain at the neck, and a gown with a cape-like sleeve that loops into the hem in a sweeping circle of fabric.

Six bags and a smattering of shoes round out the collection, some of which incorporate the Falabella chain.

Info: Available at H&M’s flagship at Orchard Building, 1 Grange Road, and online at hm.com/en_sg