Puma launches Pokemon anniversary collection and Jil Sander K-Street sneaker

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The Puma x Pokemon collection features graphic apparel, including hoodies, jerseys and coordinated sets inspired by characters such as Pikachu, Espeon and Umbreon.

Puma’s collabs with Pokemon and Jil Sander

From graphic streetwear to performance sneakers, sportswear brand Puma’s latest collaboration with Pokemon marks the pop-culture franchise’s 30th anniversary with a collection drawing on Espeon and Umbreon – the “Sun” and “Moonlight” Pokemons.

The collection focuses on relaxed, everyday pieces like T-shirts (from $59), hoodies ($109) and shorts ($79) featuring clean, minimal graphics, while oversized jerseys ($109) are finished with number prints referencing the two Pokemons.

There will also be a special launch from Puma Hoops – an All-Pro Nitro 2 ($199) basketball shoe in a Pikachu-inspired yellow colourway, with lightning bolt accents and custom details.

The Puma x Pokemon footwear with Pokemon detailing and character-inspired colour palettes. PHOTO: PUMA

Meanwhile, Puma’s collaboration with Jil Sander continues with the launch of the K-Street, a low-profile sneaker designed with a close, contoured fit and an ultra-thin sole.

Designed by the Milan-based luxury fashion house’s creative director Simone Bellotti, the shoe combines elements from Puma’s archival H-Street running spike and karate footwear.

The unisex sneaker ($599) is offered in three finishes: perforated suede in matt bronze, beige canvas and electric blue with contrast suede detailing. Co-branded elements are kept minimal, with Jil Sander lettering and Puma’s leaping cat logo placed subtly on the shoe.

The Puma x Jil Sander K-Street sneaker is available in multiple colourways, including suede and canvas options. PHOTO: PUMA

Info: Puma’s Pokemon collection is available at Puma flagship stores and sg.puma.com. The Jil Sander matt bronze and beige canvas colourways are available at Dover Street Market Singapore, 18 Dempsey Road, from 11am to 8pm daily

Island Atelier returns with two-day retail showcase

Island Atelier will feature a curated line-up of designers and brands. PHOTO: ISLAND ATELIER

Curated retail fair Island Atelier returns to W Singapore – Sentosa Cove on April 17 and 18, bringing together more than 40 independent designers and lifestyle brands.

Founded by entrepreneurs Emily Greally and Jacquie Hourihane, the twice-yearly event has evolved from its first Sentosa Fair in 2015 to a platform for emerging designers and independent boutiques.

This edition will be held in the hotel’s Great Room, with brands spanning fashion, jewellery, childrenswear, art and homeware.

On April 17, a by-invite-only event takes place in the evening with a fashion show in the hotel foyer, spotlighting island and resort-ready styles from participating brands.

On April 18, Island Atelier opens to the public with a more family-friendly line-up. Activities include crafts and face painting by performing arts school Evolve Arts as well as programmes by enrichment centre Agora Colearning.

A chinoiserie-inspired Desti Saint handbag. PHOTO: DESTI SAINT

Two new features will debut at this edition. The Sale Salon showcases archive pieces, samples and end-of-line collections, while a collaboration with the Singapore Fashion Council spotlights emerging local designers.

A dress from White Ginger, which will debut at Island Atelier. PHOTO: WHITE GINGER

Island Atelier will also launch an exclusive collection by local womenswear brand White Ginger, known for its bold prints and lightweight fabrics, after which it will be available at Cove Collection at W Singapore – Sentosa Cove.

Info: Admission is free on April 18, 9am to 6pm, at W Singapore Sentosa Cove, 21 Ocean Way. For more information, go to @islandatelier.sg on Instagram

Sephora Collection collaborates with Tabasco on chilli-infused lip plumper

The lip plumpers come in Tabasco-inspired packaging, with bold colours that mirror the brand’s signature sauces. PHOTO: SEPHORA

Sephora Collection, the private label of global beauty retailer Sephora, has teamed up with Tabasco Brand on a limited-edition lip plumper inspired by the popular American hot sauce.

The Outrageous Plump Volume Effect lip plumper ($28) is formulated with chilli pepper extract and hyaluronic acid, designed to moisturise lips while giving a visibly fuller look.

It comes in four shades, each modelled after a different Tabasco flavour . Jalapeno is a clear green that goes on sheer, while Sriracha is a warm, translucent brown. Tabasco Red is a glossy bright red and Extreme Heat is a clear black with plum tones.

The gloss can be clipped onto bags and belts. PHOTO: SEPHORA

The product comes with a silicone case inspired by Tabasco sauce packaging. It is fitted with a key ring and a chilli charm.

Info: Available at Sephora stores and sephora.sg

Kosas launches Shiny Objects highlighter with wet-pressed formula

The Shiny Objects highlighter creates a soft, reflective sheen without appearing heavy on the skin. PHOTO: KOSAS

US-based beauty brand Kosas has launched Shiny Objects ($51), a powder highlighter designed to give a sheer, light-reflecting finish without emphasising skin texture.

The formula uses a wet-pressed powder process, where wet and dry ingredients are combined to retain moisture. This allows the product to sit lightly on the skin, avoiding the chalky or glitter-heavy finish typical of some powder highlighters.

Shiny Objects does not contain silicone and talc, and is hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic and suitable for sensitive skin. It includes passion fruit extract, which helps moisturise and condition the skin.

Swatches of the five shades, designed to suit different skin tones. PHOTO: KOSAS

Available in five shades to suit a range of skin tones, the dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested highlighter can be applied across multiple areas, including the cheeks, eyelids, inner corners of the eyes and collarbones. It can be layered over creams, liquids and powders, and applied with a brush for a softer effect or fingers for a more reflective finish.

Info: Available at Sephora stores and sephora.sg