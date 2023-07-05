Princess of Wales’ Andrew Gn dress added to the Singapore designer’s ongoing exhibition at ACM

SINGAPORE – The Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM) is buzzing with excitement as a new dress finds its place in Andrew Gn: Fashioning Singapore And The World, its ongoing exhibition focusing on the works of the Paris-based home-grown designer to the stars.

The emerald-green outfit was worn by royal style icon Catherine Middleton for the Trooping The Colour ceremony in London on June 17. It marked the first time Her Royal Highness, the Princess of Wales, chose to wear a piece by a Singaporean designer to a public event.

Gn, 59, worked closely with renowned milliner Philip Treacy to create the striking jewel-tone dress, with its matching custom headpiece, as a tribute to her new role as honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards.

The piece joins over 100 other representative works by Gn – some of which have been worn by European and Middle Eastern royalty – at ACM.

Ms Jackie Yoong, the museum’s senior curator of fashion and textile, said in a press statement that this addition was meant to pay tribute to a historic fashion moment for the Princess, Gn and Singapore.