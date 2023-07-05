Princess of Wales’ Andrew Gn dress added to the Singapore designer’s ongoing exhibition at ACM

The Asian Civilisations Museum adds Andrew Gn’s design worn by Her Royal Highness, the Princess of Wales, to its latest special exhibition. PHOTO: ASIANS CIVILISATIONS MUSEUM
Louisa Lim
Updated
32 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE – The Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM) is buzzing with excitement as a new dress finds its place in Andrew Gn: Fashioning Singapore And The World, its ongoing exhibition focusing on the works of the Paris-based home-grown designer to the stars.

The emerald-green outfit was worn by royal style icon Catherine Middleton for the Trooping The Colour ceremony in London on June 17. It marked the first time Her Royal Highness, the Princess of Wales, chose to wear a piece by a Singaporean designer to a public event.

Gn, 59, worked closely with renowned milliner Philip Treacy to create the striking jewel-tone dress, with its matching custom headpiece, as a tribute to her new role as honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards.

The piece joins over 100 other representative works by Gn – some of which have been worn by European and Middle Eastern royalty – at ACM.

Ms Jackie Yoong, the museum’s senior curator of fashion and textile, said in a press statement that this addition was meant to pay tribute to a historic fashion moment for the Princess, Gn and Singapore.

Britain’s Prince William and his wife Catherine with their children – (from left) Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte – at Buckingham Palace after attending the Trooping The Colour ceremony on June 17. PHOTO: AFP

“It is the first time Catherine has attended the occasion in her new role as Princess of Wales. It is a huge honour for a Singaporean designer and speaks to his significance on the global stage – a major focus of the exhibition,” she says.

In conjunction with the special exhibition, ACM is organising Fashion Playground: Weekend Festival on July 15 and 16. Expect craft workshops on pattern making, embroidery and jewellery making, as well as a fashion showcase on styling, gem appreciation and more.

During this time, Singaporeans and Singapore permanent residents can enjoy free entry, while foreign visitors enjoy discounted rates at $10. For more information, go to www.acm.org.sg.

