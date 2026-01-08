Peace, love and Yeti: 5 ways to interpret Pantone’s colour of the year, Cloud Dancer, for 2026

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Pantone said Cloud Dancer, also known as Pantone 11-4201, has an “aerated presence” which acted as “a whisper of calm and peace in a noisy world".

SINGAPORE – Colour authority Pantone made its most controversial prediction yet when it named white the colour of 2026. Since 1999, the firm behind the universal colour glossary, the Pantone Matching System, has tipped one shade that everyone will be wearing, using or generally coveting each year.

Whereas past picks tended more colourful, like 2025’s Mocha Mousse or 2020’s Classic Blue, its money this time is on Cloud Dancer .

Pantone 11-4201 is, however you slice it, a standard-issue white.

Its all-purposeness has split observers. The colour symbolising light in the cosmic battle between good and evil is a semiotic Swiss Army knife. One can plausibly read into it elitism for its association with ivory, a coded promotion of white eugenics or, in its safe blankness, a kind of timid fence-sitting in a politically divisive world.

Others see the relatable yen for calm or a clean slate. The airy choice is a “conscious statement of simplification”, said Pantone Colour Institute executive director Leatrice Eiseman in a statement that referred to a cacophonous and overwhelming world.

It also mixes well with all other colours, “supporting rather than shouting”, states the institute’s vice-president Laurie Pressman in an article on the firm’s website.

Local fashion designer and stylist Josiah Chua welcomes the pick, which he says feels like a “collective reset”.

“After seasons saturated with brights and high-impact hues, this soft white washes everything back to calm, allowing space to breathe, reflect and begin again,” he says.

However you lean, the debate over white’s abstract properties feels strikingly of the moment. As chief fashion critic of The New York Times Vanessa Friedman put it: “So maybe Pantone got the choice right, even if the reasons they named (calm, restoration) were not entirely convincing?”

The colour institute’s yearly bets have a mixed track record. For every hit like 2020’s perceptive blue – that, in its likeness to the lurid blue of Big Tech logos, presciently distilled the onlineness of the pandemic year – there have been misses like 2024’s Peach Fuzz, which was drowned out by the brash lime green of British musician Charli XCX’s hyperpop album Brat that inspired the year’s revelrous “Brat summer”.

But given that most already own pieces in classic white, the practical cost of hopping on the Pantone wagon is nil. It is also a helpful canvas, never boring when styled with confidence, says Chua.

“Accents of your favourite brights, metallics or subtle stipples of colour can be woven in through accessories, embellishments or unexpected detailing,” he adds.

The heap of associations bound up with white also means it is ripe for personal interpretation. In the spirit of “new year, new me”, Pantone’s chosen shade is a pliant springboard for a range of fresh personas one might be tempted to try on in 2026.

With Cloud Dancer and its Pantone trademark set to appear on everything from apparel and Motorola smartphones to Play-Doh and Mandarin Oriental hotels, here are five style tropes to play with, inspired by the potential new colour for our times.

1. Ice queen

In its vanilla connotations, white can feel like a safe choice. But the colour of frost can carry attitude too.

There is something autocratic about a stark white, which makes the wearer feel aloof and dramatic. That kind of coolness might be read as unsociable, but its hardness is attractive too, and somewhat tempered by the wearer’s vulnerability to stains. It is difficult to keep up a tough exterior after all.

The chilly glamour of an all-white or mostly-white look is appropriate for those seeking to steel themselves in the new year. It telegraphs discipline and sureness, with a side of villainy a la the White Witch of Narnia. The wintry sentiment can also serve as a reminder to take the temperature down in 2026 and avoid hot-headed reactiveness.

Play with textures to elevate an all-white look. Chua suggests flourishes like white feather trims at the cuffs or devore (a technique used on velvet) fabrics.

Ferragamo High-Slit Pencil Skirt, $1,520

Ferragamo High-Slit Pencil Skirt. PHOTO: FERRAGAMO

A classic silhouette disrupted by dangerous slits. This mascarpone-hued pencil skirt is cut from pure virgin wool and features the Italian brand’s signature Hug buckle that accents the waistline.

Info: Available in local stores including at 01-34/35/36 Paragon, 290 Orchard Road, and B1-19/20/21, Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue

Bottega Veneta Full Look

An all-white ensemble from Bottega Veneta's Spring/Summer 2026 runway show. PHOTO: BOTTEGA VENETA

All-white looks surged on the Spring/Summer 2026 runways. This ensemble from Bottega Veneta was one of the 11 it presented. It mixes heavy and light fabrics, with a fluttering, asymmetric hem.

Info: Available from end-February at bottegaveneta.com

2. The dove

Reconciliation as a means of leaving behind quarrels past can feel particularly appealing in the new year. Those looking to retract their claws can draw from the universal symbol of peace, the white dove, by going for softer, inviting textures.

Linen, knits or furry, swaddling materials spring to mind. Silky whites can add an adult element, to give pacifism without wimpiness.

Colour-match with gentle blues and greys, as recommended by Pressman on Pantone’s website, to convey clear skies and the tranquillity of choosing peace.

Rye Open Back Draped Funnel Neck Top in white, $169

Rye Open Back Draped Funnel Neck Top in white. PHOTO: RYE

This top is made of fluid acetate, a silk-like material with a natural sheen. The ties at the back can be cinched into a bow or left hanging for a more relaxed look.

Info: Back order available at r-y-e.co

Edition Wool Off-Shoulder Sweater, $665

Edition Wool Off-Shoulder Sweater. PHOTO: EDITION

A cosy option for bundling up on cool days or in the office. Bare shoulders keep the look feminine.

Info: Available at 01-34 Raffles City, 252 North Bridge Road

3. The bride

Bridal white can come w ith b aggage, like the oppressive ideal of “purity”. But the wedding gown with the drama of ceremony also happens to be an enduring object of cultural fascination, with high-fashion designers traditionally closing their fashion shows with a bridal look.

These can be subversive, like the feat of performance art that closed Alexander McQueen’s Spring/Summer 1999 show: a bouncy white dress worn by supermodel Shalom Harlow standing on a rotating platform as robotic arms spray-painted it with streaks of black and yellow – a cultural milestone in fashion history.

Still, the conventional idea of a blushing bride, excited and vulnerable as everyone in love is, can feel like an uplifting costume for those looking to lean into that mood.

In love with the year’s possibility? White looks great when silky and pretty. Lace accents or a pleated garment could add that touch of romance to your wardrobe.

Comme des Garcons Rose Applique Pinafore, $845

Comme des Garcons Rose Applique Pinafore. PHOTO: CLUB21

A dress serving a strong dose of avant-garde femininity. The rose appliques across the bodice are applied by hand, featuring the Japanese brand’s signature deconstructed approach to romantic elements.

Info: Available at club21.com

In Good Company Tri Acetate Opera Dress, $339

In Good Company Tri Acetate Opera Dress. PHOTO: IN GOOD COMPANY

This refined showstopper was the finale look at the local brand’s 2025 runway show at National Gallery Singapore. The silken finish, pared-back lines and statement cape command attention without doing too much – perfect for any smart occasion, bar a wedding.

Info: Available at B1-06 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, and ingoodcompany.asia

4. The scientist

The pristine focus of the scientist is embodied in the white laboratory coat, whose corporate form is the dress shirt. Running with this feeling in the new year could be good for those seeking to hunker down on a professional goal.

Think of it as wearing your ambition on your sleeve.

This could look like a straightforward crisp white button-down or dressy shirt that you make your new uniform. But for those afraid of looking too clinical, the key lies in texture and silhouette, advises Chua.

He suggests blending opposites, like layering sheer pieces against structured ones, pairing matt finishes with lustre, or contrasting fluid forms with architectural cuts.

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend shirt, $168

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend shirt. PHOTO: WITHNOTHINGUNDERNEATH

This essential white shirt is made of fine poplin for a smooth finish. It is tailored for women, flattering the collarbones and featuring a slightly dropped shoulder. Good for work and play.

Info: Available at withnothingunderneath.com

Sabrinagoh Bria Top, $159

Sabrinagoh Bria Top. PHOTO: SABRINAGOH

This top boasts subtle detail and dimension, with a loose yet structured fit in the extended shoulder line. Its overlapped front with alternating pleats along the button placket adds unflashy interest and makes it a prime uniform candidate.

Info: Available at 03-33 Raffles City, 252 North Bridge Road, and sabrinagoh.com

5. The Yeti

The mythical beast said to inhabit the Himalayan mountain range is the wildcard choice for rebels. If you are done with being a pipsqueak, lean into the untamed idea of the Abominable Snowman.

This could look like incorporating furry accents into your white-based outfits, through fuzzy tops and hairy bags or shoes. It could also inspire bigger and bolder details or silhouettes, which is one way to channel the Yeti and leave a larger impression.

In Good Company Tri Acetate Mabine Top in Cream, $339

In Good Company Tri Acetate Mabine Top in Cream. PHOTO: IN GOOD COMPANY

The strips of fabric all over the top suggest fur or, at the very least, a wacky streak in its wearer. They are individually stitched on, designed to catch the light, creating a kinetic presence.

Info: Available at B1-06 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, and ingoodcompany.asia

Ganni Alternative Fur Large Kat Bag, $1,795

Ganni Alternative Fur Large Kat Bag. PHOTO: GANNI

This bag features an accordian-style silhouette, a shoulder strap and D-ring detailing at the side. The brand’s butterfly logo adds girlish playfulness.