Patek Philippe unveils horological masterpieces at its Watch Art Grand Exhibition in Tokyo

TOKYO – It is 9.45am, just 15 minutes before Patek Philippe’s Watch Art Grand Exhibition in Tokyo throws open its doors to visitors.

A snaking queue of about 200 people – running the gamut from young, dandily dressed watch geeks to animated elderly women to middle-aged couples with children in tow – has formed inside the Shinjuku Sankaku Hiroba, which means “triangular plaza” in Japanese.

The all-weather atrium, which opened in 2020, boasts a gigantic glass roof, which lets in lots of natural light. It is a new addition to the Shinjuku Sumitomo Building, a 211m-high skyscraper built in the 1970s.

Real estate professional Arvin Lim is among the early birds eagerly waiting to get inside the exhibition – the sixth and largest yet – staged by the Swiss luxury watchmaker after Dubai (2012), Munich (2013), London (2015), New York (2017) and Singapore (2019).

The 34-year-old has flown in from Manila for the event – which runs until June 25 – with three watch-loving friends, all of whom are sporting Patek Philippe timepieces on their wrists.

“I don’t have any Patek Philippe watches now, but I hope to get my first one soon, probably a Calatrava 6119,” Mr Lim says, referring to a classic time-only model by the brand.

Finance executive Tetsuji Tanaka, 42, says he has waited a long time for the exhibition, which was originally scheduled to take place in 2021 but had to be postponed because of the pandemic.

“I’ve read all about the other grand exhibitions and I can’t wait to shake his hand,” he says, gesturing to Patek Philippe president Thierry Stern, who has flown in for the event and looks extremely chuffed with the set-up.

Featuring recreations of, among other settings, Geneva’s famous flower clock, the Jet d’Eau fountain and the brand’s classy Rue du Rhone boutique, the Tokyo edition of the Watch Art Grand Exhibition spans more than 2,500 sq m and has 10 themed spaces which showcase 500 timepieces and objets d’art, including more than 190 pieces belonging to the Patek Philippe Museum in Geneva.

Among them is the Ref 2523, a 1953 World Time men’s wristwatch, one of only 11 produced with a decorative cloisonne enamel map dial. Two years ago, one of these was sold for 7 million Swiss francs (S$10.4 million) by auction house Phillips, which described it as an “end game for collectors”.

The brand has pulled out all the stops to give visitors an intimate understanding of the complexities of haute horology. Its arsenal runs the gamut from giant 3D plexiglass models to films to immersive experiences.