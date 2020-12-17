Patek Philippe has a lot of reserves and can weather Covid-19, says president Thierry Stern

SINGAPORE - Covid-19 may be giving many head honchos of luxury watch brands frown lines and furrowed brows. Not Mr Thierry Stern.

The president of Patek Philippe was chirpy and full of beans in a recent Zoom interview from the Swiss watchmaker's new US$600 million, 10-storey manufacturing facility in Plan-les-Ouates on the outskirts of Geneva.

Production is down 30 per cent, he said candidly.

"I'm still happy with that because many brands will dream to be in our situation," said the 49-year-old corporate leader whose company makes 62,000 timepieces a year.

One of the most successful watch brands in the world, Patek's revenue was estimated by German bank Berenberg last year to be 1.5 billion Swiss francs.

Buying a popular Patek model like the Nautilus or Aquanaut entails getting on a waiting list of several years. Its timepieces also regularly fetch high prices at auctions and the resale market: a steel Nautilus which cost US$3,000 when it was released in the 1970s can set one back by more than US$50,000 now.

Being hit by a pandemic was something that Mr Stern did not expect but he was prepared.

"Financially, I have enough money in the reserves to anticipate that. We are very strong. We don't have any shareholders," he said of the 180-year-old family business he took over from his father in 2009.

"Whatever money we have, I prefer to reinvest in Patek. I'm not going to buy 200 Rolls-Royces or Ferraris. But I do have a Mini, it's easier to park," he quipped.

Saving money for a rainy day was something his father - Philippe Stern - drummed into him.

"My dad had to face several crises and he always told me: 'We need to have reserves, we need to anticipate a crisis … When something like this happens, it comes very quickly."

The pandemic also did not disrupt the company's plans to roll out one of the year's most talked-about watches last month - the Patek Philippe Ref. 6301P Grand Sonnerie.

One of the most difficult complications to make, a grand sonnerie automatically chimes the hours and quarter hours.

In addition to the grand sonnerie, the Ref. 6301P - which took five years of research and development - also boasts a petite sonnerie, a minute repeater and a patented jumping subsidiary second.

It is the first Patek Philippe timepiece which boasts multiple chiming complications not combined with any other large-scale complication. The movement has 703 parts housed in a 44.8mm platinum case.



The Grand Complication Ref. 6301P Grand Sonnerie. PHOTO: PATEK PHILIPPE



Asked why he launched such a grand watch - it comes with a price tag of 1.15 million Swiss francs - at such a difficult time, Mr Stern said: "The industry will always have good and bad years and we should not stop.

"When I became president, it was also a very bad year," he added, referring to the global financial crisis of 2009. "But when you're ready with something, you shouldn't wait because you have no idea how long the situation will last."

There were other reasons why he went ahead with the launch.

It is not a watch produced in large quantities. The price, he added, will not deter its customers, many of whom are true watch lovers.

"This will be in our collection for many years. The launch of such a piece gives a lot of hope and happiness (during this time)," he said.

He also wanted to honour his father, whose 82nd birthday fell on Nov 10.

Known to be personally involved in every chiming watch the brand makes, Mr Stern said the Ref. 6301 is a labour of love.

He was fastidious about its execution, pushing his artisans to come up with a watch which is not only accurate and but also sounds beautiful.

A good chiming watch, he said, should have the perfect balance of volume, harmony and sound.

He remembers learning to certify chiming watches with his father when he started out in the business.

"We'd listen to five sounds and he would find so many differences. It was scary because I thought to myself: 'One day, I would have to do it without him.' Now, it's easy, having followed him for so long," he recalled.

This year is also memorable for him because Patek moved into its new manufacture and did it just before the virus hit.

"Today, it is too big for us but tomorrow, we will need the space. With this building, I will have the space to anticipate the future."

The father of two teenage boys added: "I would like to give the best opportunities to my sons to develop Patek in the future.

"I believe in Patek. In the future, it will still be here and stronger."