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Patek Philippe gives Milan the time of its life

There are more than 500 exhibits, including the full current collection, historic pieces from the Patek Philippe Museum in Geneva.

MILAN – Watches are made to tell time. Spend long enough looking at one, though, and it is easy to lose track of it.

At Patek Philippe’s Watch Art Grand Exhibition Milan 2026, a small enamel scene or an intricate movement can hold your attention far longer than expected. You glance at a dial, lean closer, then realise you have barely moved.

The Geneva watchmaker’s seventh international Grand Exhibition has taken over CityOval, the recently restored former Palazzo delle Scintille in Milan’s CityLife district. Under its 30m-high dome, Patek has built its biggest exhibition yet: more than 2,900 sq m of Geneva transplanted to Lombardy, from the company’s old Rue du Rhône premises to its manufacture at Plan-les-Ouates and its museum

Running from Oct 2 to 18, the exhibition – which is free and open to the public – is part watch museum, part theatre set and part invitation to look closely at things most people will never own but may still be glad exist.

There are more than 500 exhibits, including the full current collection, historic pieces from the Patek Philippe Museum in Geneva, seven Milan editions and a new women’s Gondolo collection, as well as live demonstrations by watchmakers and artisans.

The entrance makes its intentions clear.

A 9m-high sculpture, made up of 2,028 translucent droplets, recreates Geneva’s Jet d’Eau, the fountain that has been shooting skywards since 1891. ST PHOTO: WONG KIM HOH

A 9m-high sculpture, made up of 2,028 translucent droplets, recreates Geneva’s Jet d’Eau, the fountain that has been shooting skywards since 1891. It is a reminder that while this is Milan – a city that likes speed, style and sharp tailoring – the story begins in Geneva, where Patek Philippe was founded in 1839.

Italy has long been an important market for Patek Philippe, with collectors who appreciate not just what a watch does, but the time and skill it takes to make it.

That painstaking work comes into view in the Manufacture Room, with 53 movements in revolving displays, another 64 in an interactive showcase and master watchmakers demonstrating their craft.

The Archives Room reveals rarely seen records, while the complicated-watch displays feature the Calibre 89, with 33 functions beyond basic timekeeping, and the Grandmaster Chime, Patek’s most complicated wristwatch, with 20.

The Grandmaster Chime with 20 complications created to celebetrate Patek Philippe's 175th anniversary in 2014 ST PHOTO: WONG KIM HOH

Then there is the Master of Sound room, devoted to chiming watches, where tiny hammers strike gongs to sound the time in carefully tuned notes, a pleasing change from the ping of a phone.

Still, the exhibition’s emotional centre may be the Special Handicrafts section.

Here, Patek gives space to skills that have become almost endangered: miniature enamel painting, cloisonne enamel, wood micromarquetry, hand engraving, hand-guilloche and gem setting.

Twenty-five rare-handcraft pieces and two cloisonne-enamel World Time watches depicting central Milan by day and night bring watchmaking and art together.

One of the star turns is legendary Swiss enamellist Anita Porchet, widely regarded as one of the great contemporary practitioners of the demanding art.

Enamellist Anita Porchet is widely regarded as one of the great contemporary practitioners of the demanding art. ST PHOTO: WONG KIM HOH

Enamel work looks deceptively cheerful: colour, shine, small scenes alive with detail. But its production is a high-wire act. Powdered glass is fired at fierce temperatures; colours can change in the kiln; surfaces can crack, bubble or sink.

One of the most exquisite exhibits is a pocket watch depicting Italian poet Dante Alighieri in miniature enamel painting, with gold powder and hand engraving.

Porchet spent more than five months bringing the father of the Italian language to life on a surface barely wider than a silver dollar.

A pocket watch depicting Italian poet Dante Alighieri in miniature enamel painting, with gold powder and hand engraving. PHOTO: PATEK PHILIPPE

Using fine animal-hair brushes, she applied layers of ground glass mixed with essential oils, repeatedly firing the gold dial at more than 800 deg C. Each firing risked bubbles, cracks or changes in colour. A flaw could mean starting again.

The finished portrait rewards a close look: the shadows on Dante’s face, his brooding intensity and the delicate strokes of his laurel wreath.

Elsewhere in the Rare Handcrafts collection, Italy supplies the colour and the drama.

A unique yellow-gold pocket watch, Burano evokes the Venetian island’s brightly painted houses. Its decoration combines cloisonné, flinqué and paillonné enamel, with 70 enamel colours.

A unique yellow-gold pocket watch, Burano evokes the Venetian island’s brightly painted houses. Its decoration combines cloisonné, flinqué and paillonné enamel, with 70 enamel colours PHOTO: PATEK PHILIPPE

The Sicilian Oranges dome table clock depicts an orange grove with Palermo in the distance. About 15m of gold wire outlines the trees and fruit, while each enamel plate undergoes nine to 11 firings at 900 to 910 deg C. The result is a Sicilian postcard that tells the time.

Milan, meanwhile, gets more than a walk-on role.

Among the seven Milan limited editions is the World Time Minute Repeater Ref 5531G, issued in two versions of five watches each. Their Grand Feu cloisonné enamel dials depict central Milan by day and by night. The watches do not just show time across 24 time zones; when activated, their minute repeaters strike the local time of the city positioned at 12 o’clock.

There is also a 120-piece platinum Ref 5978P-010, a manually wound chronograph with an instantaneous perpetual calendar. Its calendar displays are in Italian, naturally. The Aquanaut 5167A-014 arrives in steel with a blue dial, black-gradient rim and red minute track, in a 250-piece run.

The five-piece limited-edition 7047G-010P is also a head turner, a sporty minute repeater distinguished by a red-lacquered dial evoking the bodywork of the finest automobiles. Italy, after all, is synonymous with Ferrari, Lamborghini and Fiat.

The five-piece limited edition 7047G-010P is also a headturner, a sporty minute repeater distinguished by a red-lacquered dial evoking the bodywork of the finest automobiles. ST PHOTO: WONG KIM HOH

But it would be a mistake to treat the exhibition as merely a parade of scarce objects. The older pieces have their own gravity: the first known Patek Philippe perpetual-calendar wristwatch, from 1925; a 1948 World Time wristwatch; a watch presented to Queen Victoria at London’s Great Exhibition in 1851; and a 1901 pocket watch bearing Pope Leo XIII’s portrait.

These watches have outlived empires, fashions and technologies that once seemed unstoppable. The quartz crisis of the 1970s and 1980s came and went. The smartphone arrived. Yet, here are people still crowding around springs, levers, enamel and brass.

Perhaps that is the pleasure of this exhibition. You come to see how watches keep time and stay to see how people have spent theirs.